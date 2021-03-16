STYX Neo Smartwatch Announced In India; Price Starts At Rs. 3,499 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Smartwatches have become increasingly popular nowadays as people are more conscious about health and fitness. Brands like Boat, Noise are quite popular for their wearables products. Now, another homegrown brand STYX India has recently announced the launch of the STYX Neo smartwatch with power-packed features.

STYX Neo Smartwatch Price In India And Availability

The STYX Neo Smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,999; however, it can be purchased now with an introductory price of Rs. 3,499. The watch is already up for sale online via Amazon India, Flipkart, and the STYX India website. The STYX Neo comes in four distinct color options - Mystic Rose, Frost Silver, Electric Blue, Carbon Black.

STYX Neo Smartwatch: What Does Offer?

In terms of features, the smartwatch comes with a 1.55-inch IPS color display with 2.5D curved glass and tactile side button. It has a dust repellent TPU strap and also supports customisable watch faces. There are a total of 11 Active Sports Modes such as Walking, Running, Cycling, Climbing, Yoga, Basketball, Football, Badminton, Spinning, Treadmill, and Swimming.

It also supports 24×7 automatic heart-rate (PPG), body temperature, blood pressure, and sleep monitoring which helps you to track your sleep routine. For battery, the watch packs a 210 mAh battery that claims to offer 15 days of battery life and 30 days of standby time.

The watch has also an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance. It is compatible with smartphones running iOS 11+ and Android 5.0+. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and also gives you call, message alerts when you are away from your phone. Besides, the STYX Neo Smartwatch has Female Health Tracking. Dimension-wise, the watch measure 26.6 x 4.66 x 1.12 cm and weighs around 32 grams.

STYX Neo Smartwatch: Should You Buy It?

Considering the price of the watch, it can be a good choice for first-time buyers. You can get features like a continuous heart rate monitor, an official IP68 rating, and more. Talking about the competition, the STYX Neo smartwatch can take over to the recently launched Boat Flash Watch which is currently selling at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499. However, the Boat Flash Watch is listed with an original price of Rs. 6,999 which is a bit higher than the STYX Neo Smartwatch.

