    Syska Cool SW100 Smartwatch Launched For Rs. 2,499 In India

    By
    |

    Syska Group has officially launched its first smartwatch -- the Syska Cool SW100 in India. The product looks similar to some of the smartwatches available in the market. It comes with a unisex design, where a man or a woman can rock this watch.

    Syska Cool SW100 Smartwatch Launched For Rs. 2,499 In India

     

    The SW100 smartwatch is IP68 water and dust resistance certified and can be used with both Android and iOS devices using the Syska Fit app. The product comes with a 1.3-inch touch screen color display. It offers features like real-time activity tracking, and also has multiple sports modes.

    The body of the Syska Cool SW100 is made using Dial-Aluminium, whereas the strap is constructed from Thermo Plastic Polyurethane. The device can show notifications for the incoming call, SMS, and WhatsApp messages. The watch also has a built-in heart rate sensor and can also monitor sleep patterns. The watch also has a built-in pedometer, which helps to track the number of steps.

    Using the Syska Fit app, one can analyze the health and sleep pattern and the same information can also be shared with friends and family. It also offers plenty of customization options and the device comes with plenty of watch faces.

    As per the battery life, on a single charge, the Syska Cool SW100 can last up to 15 days. However, this might vary a little, depending on the number of notifications that the watch might receive. It comes with a preparatory connector for charging and takes around an hour to charge from 0 to 100 percent.

    Pricing And Availability

    The Syska Cool SW100 will be available exclusively on Flipkart for Rs. 2,499. For the asking price, the watch seems to offer a lot of features. If you are in the market looking for an affordable smartwatch, then the Syska Cool SW100 could be the one that you can consider.

    Read More About: syska smartwatch news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 13:25 [IST]
