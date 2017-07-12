Tambour Horizon is Louis Vuitton's $2450 smartwatch

Smartwatches have created a market for themselves taking a big bite at the market of traditional watches. The increasing engrossment of buyers into smart wearable has also persuaded luxury brands to adapt to the trend and brands such as Tag Heuer, Montblanc, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger have already come up with their own versions luxury smartwatches.

The latest honorary in the community of luxury brands to bring out a smartwatch is Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon is the first smartwatch from the brand. Its design is similar to the Tambour traditional watch however the hardware of the watch has been exchanged with digital elements.

The smartwatch runs on Google's Android Wear 2.0. Louis Vuitton, however, isn't marketing the smartwatch as an Android wearable, but in fact, the brand has given a whole new sense to the Tambour Horizon. The commercials for the smartwatch highlight connectivity and the time as whole to give the product a really premium nudge which is very convincing given the fact that this is not any ordinary smartwatch meant for the enthusiast. Louis Vuitton wants to convey to the potential buyers that Tambour Horizon is, in fact, a modern day adoption of a luxury product.

This is also very clear from the price of the smartwatch that it tags along. A regular stainless steel variant has been priced at a whopping $2450 (approx. Rs. 1,50,000) yet another variant in black color comes with a price of $2900 (approx. Rs. 1,80,000).

Tambour Horizon features a 390 x 390 AMOLED touchscreen beneath a sapphire crystal, while the watch comes in a 42mm stainless steel case. The smartwatch has not been released yet but it's not too long before it does.