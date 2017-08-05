Third Generation Apple Watch may feature LTE connection

Apple is revamping its Apple Watch line up with third generation Apple Watch expected to launch this year. Reports are that the latest wearable product will feature LTE for an independent cellular connection.

This means that the upcoming Apple Watch will be able to perform several functions without requiring a connection from an iPhone or iOS device. It can thus stream music, send messages, download apps and connect to the Internet. The report also suggests that in the U.S., AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all plan to offer the LTE Apple Watch.

As far as the LTE modem for the Apple Watch is concerned, Cupertino will use Intel's automation and not Qualcomm's.

Since the introduction of LTE implies that the Watch will require a better battery life, we can expect that Apple will also change the form factor of the device most probably to fit in a slightly bigger battery.

However, it is not very certain to what extent Apple will change the design. Apple has managed to keep these changes under the cover with everyone's focus primarily fixed on the coming iPhones.

The news is nothing new and rumors of Apple Watch with LTE support have been around even before the launch of Series 2 Apple Watch. While the company has been working to fix the battery issue for the Watch, an LTE version coming out this year is not much of a surprise.

There is no official confirmation of the news from the brand itself but it is being speculated that the Watch will be launched alongside the awaited iPhones set for launch this fall.