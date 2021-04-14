Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched In India; Starts At Rs. 6,995 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Timex has introduced a new smartwatch in the country named the Timex Fit. The key highlight of the smartwatch its telemedicine feature which allows users to book and consult with a doctor through the Timex Fit app. Even, users can also share health and wellness data with their friends, which allow their friend to monitor well-being. Alongside, the smartwatch includes several fitness features, watch faces, and much more.

Timex Fit Price And Availability In India

The Timex Fit smartwatch comes in a silicon and metal band version. The silicon band version will cost Rs. 6,995, while Rs. 7,495 for the metal band variant. The watch is already up for grabs on the official website and authorized Timex stores across the country. The metal strap of the watch comes in Black Mesh and Rose Gold Mesh color options, while the silicone strap will be available in the Black variant.

Timex Fit Features

As far as features are concerned, the Timex Fit smartwatch has a rectangular dial in a 35mm case which is made of plastic. The display size is still unknown. Further, the watch supports 10 watch faces and 10 different sports modes including running, cycling, tennis, yoga, dance, badminton, basketball, football, hiking, and gymming. In terms of battery, the Timex Fit claims to offer a 6-day battery life on a single charge.

Like other smartwatches, the Timex Fit can also measure body temperature, blood oxygen level, heart rate. Further, the watch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices via the Timex Fit app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Lastly, the smartwatch is water-resistant up to 1 metre.

Timex Fit: Worth Your Money?

The Timex Fit is a bit expensive for its offerings. In this price range, brands like Amazfit, Boat are offering advanced features. For instance, the recently launched Amazfit Bip U Pro offers power-packed features for Rs. 4,999. You get a built-in GPS, Alexa, 60+ sports modes, and the watch also works up to 50 meters underwater.

However, plus point of the Timex Fit is its telemedicine feature and also good looking. So, if you are searching for a great design with decent features then Timex Fit would be a good choice. However, for fitness enthusiasts, it might not be a good deal in this price bracket.

