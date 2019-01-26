Titan launches affordable smartwatch SF Rush in India, priced under Rs. 1,000

Titan has announced the launch of SF Rush, the affordable smartwatch especially designed for millennials in India.

Priced at Rs. 999, the Bluetooth enabled Super Fibre band comes in black color with cool features that include Activity Tracker with active sleep tracking, Distance Tracker and Calorie Counter. With IPX6, the new smart band is splash resistant.

The Smart band connects to the App through Bluetooth and the app can be downloaded and installed from Google Play store or Apple Store. The fully charged band can last up to 7 days, as per the company claims.

Suparna Mitra, Chief Marketing Officer, Watches and Accessories Division, Titan Company Ltd said, "SF as a brand is known to identify the nascent customer needs which are sometimes shadowed by multiple other wants. With SF Rush, we hope that we reach all the millennials and provide them with a cool and trending product at a reasonable price."

Smart bands were first introduced in the market to track fitness activity and with time, it forayed into adding multiple features in order to simplify life.

SF identified the need of the hour only to realize that there is nothing as such specifically designed for teenagers, who are usually the ones to be most active.

This smart band will be available for sale across all authorized Titan retail outlets It will also be available for sale on Flipkart and Tata CliQ.

For those who are not aware, Titan Company Limited (earlier known as Titan Industries Limited), is a joint venture between the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tata Group, commenced operations in 1987 under the name Titan Watches Limited.

In 1994, Titan diversified into Jewellery and subsequently into eyewear with Titan Eyeplus. In 2013, Titan entered the fragrances segment with SKINN. Today, Titan Company Limited, India's unchallenged leader in watches, and eyewear is credited with changing the face of all these industries.