Vivo Confirms Watch 2 Design Ahead Of Official Announcement; Pricing Tipped Online

We already know Vivo is launching the Vivo Watch 2 on December 22 alongside the Vivo S12 series. The company has confirmed its design via a teaser. Also, the watch is up for pre-booking on the company's China website. Apart from this, leaks and rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect from the Vivo Watch 2. Separately, the pricing of the watch has also been tipped online.

Vivo Watch 2 Design Officially Confirmed

The official teaser of the Vivo Watch 2 confirms that it will come with the same round-shaped dial as the Vivo Watch along with a silicone strap. You will get two color options for straps - black and white. There could be another Olive Green color option. The image also shows some features of the smartwatch including battery, connectivity features, and so on.

Vivo Watch 2 Features We Know So Far

The upcoming Vivo watch will have several upgrades over the first-gen watch. The watch is said to pack a 501 mAh battery unit, while the original Vivo watch has a smaller battery. Vivo has confirmed that the Watch 2 will offer seven-days battery life on a single charge. The Vivo Watch 2 will also support voice calls that miss out on the previous-gen Vivo Watch.

The Vivo Watch 2 will also come with heart rate monitoring, in-built GPS support, weather forecast, and a step counter. It is also believed to include several sports modes and watch faces. The watch will also have an official IP rating and will support Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The exact display size is still unknown at this moment; however, it is expected to have an OLED panel.

Rumors also suggested, the Watch 2 will be available in a single 46mm variant, while the Vivo Watch was announced in two variants - 42mm and 46mm. Additionally, the watch is said to come with a leather strap option as well.

Vivo Watch 2 Expected Price

As above mentioned, the pricing of the Vivo Watch 2 is also tipped by Weibo user. The Watch 2 is expected to cost between 1,299 Yuan (around Rs. 15,490) and 1,699 Yuan (around Rs. 20,302). To recall, the Vivo Watch was launched at 1,299 Yuan (roughly Rs. 15,490). This time you get upgrades like voice calling support and also a bigger battery. As of now, there is also no hint regarding its global launch.

In the same news, the Vivo S12 series comprising the standard Vivo S12 and the S12 Pro is launching on the same day. The Vivo S12 Pro is expected to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It could use the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The phone is also said to run on Android 12-based Origin OS Ocean UI. The main highlight of the phone will be its dual front-facing camera. In terms of pricing, the Vivo S12 Pro might cost 3,499 Yuan (around Rs. 41,800). The official video has also confirmed the phone will come in gold, blue, and black color options.

