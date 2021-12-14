Vivo Watch 2 Launch Set For December 22; Coming Alongside Vivo S12 Series News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After a year, Vivo is all set to launch the successor of its first-ever smartwatch dubbed Vivo Watch 2. The watch is confirmed to launch on December 22 at 7:30 PM (local time) in China. However, the brand has not revealed any features of the Vivo Watch 2 yet. Last month, leaked images of the watch showed its design and revealed a few features.

Vivo Watch 2 Expected Design

The leaked images revealed that Vivo Watch 2 will have the same round-shaped as the Vivo Watch. The watch is also said to come in leather and silicone strap options. In terms of colors, the watch could come in two straps color options - Olive Green and Black.

Vivo Watch 2 Expected Features

The watch might get the same circular design; however, the Vivo Watch 2 will arrive with several upgrades over the original Vivo Watch. This time Vivo is said to include a bigger 501 mAh battery while the original Vivo Watch packs a 478 mAh battery.

As of now, there is no info regarding the battery life, the upcoming Vivo Watch 2 is expected to offer better battery life compared to the predecessor which delivers up to 18 days of battery life.

Along with the bigger battery, the second generation of Vivo smartwatch is said to come with voice calls support which is missing on the Vivo Watch. In terms of sensors, the Vivo Watch 2 will also include heart rate monitoring, in-built GPS, and a step counter. Other aspects will include Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity and support for third-party applications.

The display size, sports modes, and other features of the Vivo Watch 2 are still under wraps. Vivo announced the Vivo Watch in two variants - 42mm and 46mm. This time the brand could also bring different size variants.

Vivo Watch 2 Expected Price

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the Vivo Watch 2. Since the next-gen Vivo watch will have few upgrades, we expect it will also cost a bit expensive than the predecessor Vivo Watch which was launched at 1,299 Yuan (roughly Rs. 15,490). Based on this, the Vivo Watch 2 is expected to compete with other flagship smartwatches from brands like Oppo and Samsung.

Vivo S12 Series Also Launching

Besides, Vivo is also launching the Vivo S12 Series smartphones at the same event. The lineup is likely to include the standard Vivo S12 and the Vivo S12 Pro. In terms of features, the Vivo S12 series smartphones are expected to come with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. Both will be selfie-centric smartphones and the company's first smartphones to launch with Origin Ocean UI.

The Pro model is tipped to feature a 108MP triple rear camera system paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, it might have a 50MP dual-selfie camera system, and other features are tipped to include 44W fast charging, an OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution, and so on. The Vivo S12 Pro is also rumored to come at CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 35,800).

Best Mobiles in India