Vivo Watch Announced With Blood Oxygen Sensor, Up To 18-Day Battery Life And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After many rumors and speculations, Vivo has unveiled its first smartwatch in its home market China. Well, the Vivo Watch features a round dial and comes in two variants - 42mm and 46mm along with a stainless steel body and brushed ceramic bezel. The smaller 42mm variant comes with two round buttons at the right whereas the bigger 46mm variant has flat buttons for a relatively more comfortable fit.

The Vivo Watch comes bundled with loads of options that we have seen in many other smartwatches out there. It arrives with a 5-core optical heart rate sensor, the ability to record sleep and stress, a blood oxygen monitor, a dynamic calorie monitor that regulates calorie consumption, and 5 ATM water-resistance that can last up to 10 minutes at up to 50 meters underwater.

Vivo Watch Price And Availability

Both the Vivo Watch variants are priced at 1.299 RMB (approx. Rs. 14,000). The smartwatch will go on sale in China starting from September 29. Currently, the pre-orders have debuted on the official online store. The smaller 42mm variant of the Vivo smartwatch comes in Mocha Brown color with brown strap and dial and Secret Summer Orange color with black dial and orange strap. On the other hand, the 46mm variant comes in Shadow Black color with black dial and strap and Brown color option with silver dial and brown strap.

Vivo Watch Specifications

The Vivo Watch 42mm variant arrives with a 1.19-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 390 x 390 pixels and the 46mm variant comes with a relatively larger 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a higher resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The smartwatch features 2GB of default storage space, Bluetooth 5.0, support for 11 sport modes, and more.

Furthermore, the Vivo Watch is powered by the ST miniature main control processor with an Apollo ultra-low power coprocessor. There are other notable features such as GPS + GLONASS. Talking about the battery life, the 42mm variant of the Vivo Watch is fueled by a 226mAh battery that can last up to 9 days and the 46mm variant is powered by a more capacious 478mAh battery that can last for up to 18 days, claims the company.

