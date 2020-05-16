Wings Glide Neckband Style Bluetooth Earphones With Built-in Sub Woofers Announced News oi-Vivek

Wings Lifestyle has launched a new affordable neckband style wireless earphone -- the Wings Glide in India. These earphones come with some peculiarities that are usually not found on cheap wireless earphones.

The Wings Glide is made out of polycarbonate with a matte finish, making them look premium. The earphones do offer dedicated volume and menu buttons for music controls and answering calls. Like most of the wireless earphones, the Glide can be used with an Android, iOS, or a Windows device. There is also a built-in microphone that will help with voice calls and there is a vibration motor built on the earphone that will alert the user for incoming calls.

These earphones use neodymium speakers and according to the brand, the Wings Glide are capable of producing clear sound with deep bass. Users can also summon Google Assistant or Siri with just a click of a button. These earphones are based on Bluetooth 4.2 technology, which is a bit dated and does not offer as much range or bandwidth as an earphone with Bluetooth 5.0 would offer.

The earphones will be available in four colors and each retail package will come with three different sized ear tips to offer a snug fit. Coming to the battery life, the earphones have a micro USB port and it takes around an hour to fully charge these. Lastly, these earphones can last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Wings Glide Pricing And Availability

The Wings Glide retails for Rs. 1,199 in India and are already available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. If registered within seven days of purchase, the company is offering 1 year of warranty.

Should You Buy Wings Glide?

We have reviewed some of the wireless earphones from the past and they offer immense value for money proposition. The Wings Glide, for the asking money, seems like a great pair of wireless earphones that can last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Best Mobiles in India