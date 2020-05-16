ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Wings Glide Neckband Style Bluetooth Earphones With Built-in Sub Woofers Announced

    By
    |

    Wings Lifestyle has launched a new affordable neckband style wireless earphone -- the Wings Glide in India. These earphones come with some peculiarities that are usually not found on cheap wireless earphones.

    Wings Glide Neckband Style Bluetooth Earphones Announced

     

    The Wings Glide is made out of polycarbonate with a matte finish, making them look premium. The earphones do offer dedicated volume and menu buttons for music controls and answering calls. Like most of the wireless earphones, the Glide can be used with an Android, iOS, or a Windows device. There is also a built-in microphone that will help with voice calls and there is a vibration motor built on the earphone that will alert the user for incoming calls.

    These earphones use neodymium speakers and according to the brand, the Wings Glide are capable of producing clear sound with deep bass. Users can also summon Google Assistant or Siri with just a click of a button. These earphones are based on Bluetooth 4.2 technology, which is a bit dated and does not offer as much range or bandwidth as an earphone with Bluetooth 5.0 would offer.

    The earphones will be available in four colors and each retail package will come with three different sized ear tips to offer a snug fit. Coming to the battery life, the earphones have a micro USB port and it takes around an hour to fully charge these. Lastly, these earphones can last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

    Wings Glide Pricing And Availability

    The Wings Glide retails for Rs. 1,199 in India and are already available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra. If registered within seven days of purchase, the company is offering 1 year of warranty.

    Should You Buy Wings Glide?

    We have reviewed some of the wireless earphones from the past and they offer immense value for money proposition. The Wings Glide, for the asking money, seems like a great pair of wireless earphones that can last up to 6 hours on a single charge.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: earphones accessories news bluetooth
    Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X