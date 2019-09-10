Wings Switch Wireless Neckband Review: Value For Money Deal

Basic Yet Neat Design

Wings Switch neckband is made of plastic which is flexible and lightweight. The quality of the material used is decent and it doesn't feel cheap even with a basic design.

The media control keys are placed on the right arm of the earphones. You get the power key housed in between the volume rockers.

Similar to most of the wireless neckbands, the keys have a protruding design making it easy to operate without actually looking at them.

Moreover, the cables connecting the earbuds are tangle-free. So, chucking them in a backpack is not an issue. You won't have to struggle with untangling the wires every other time.

As for the earbuds, they are also designed quite well. With a smaller form factor, they snug fit easily in the ear. Moreover, there are some additional eartips which you can use as per requirements. The earbuds also have a magnetic lock feature which protects it from falling off the neck.

The snug-fit lightweight flexible design with tangle-free cables makes it a suitable outdoor companion. Making the design more user-friendly is the IPX7 certification that protects it from natural elements like dust and water.

Balanced Audio; Rich Listening Experience

The headphones deliver well in terms of performance. While the output is not exceptionally loud, it is sufficient to block the outside noise. I played a wide genre of songs and let me tell you I am quite impressed by the output.

It packs neodymium drivers with HD Bass support. Meaning high-resolution audio with punchy bass is what you get. The mids and highs are balanced and they don't overlap one another.

Also, I didn't notice any distortions or muffling at peak audio levels nor there is any audio leak. This will allow you to enjoy your favorite tracks with maximum volumes without disturbing people nearby. This headphone undeniably performs at par with its competitors.

Easy Connectivity

The headphones come with Bluetooth wireless connectivity. You can easily pair it with smartphones (both Android and iOS), tablets, laptops, and PCs.

To do so, all you need to do is press and hold the power key for a few seconds to turn on the pairing mode. Following this, head to the Bluetooth settings tab and select the ‘Wings Switch' option to get started.

Notably, the pair also has an inbuilt microphone. So, answering calls on-the-go is easy. I didn't experience any issues with the call quality both while making or receiving one.

Enough Juice On A Single Charge

The handphones are backed by a 160mAh battery unit. The company claims a backup of up to 10 hours with a single charging time of 1.5 hours.

And in my testing I found the pair to deliver close to what the company claims. It takes slightly more than 1.5 hours for the unit to get a full charge (zero to 100 percent).

The pair offers over 6 hours backup with music being played at around 70- 80 percent volume levels. But make sure you switch it off after unpairing and while not in use as I found the standby time to be less.

Verdict

Wings Switch is a good budget wireless neckband you can buy in India. For an asking price of Rs. 1,499, the handset not only delivers high on audio but is comfortable to wear.

The IPX certification makes it an optimum travel companion and you can use it for outdoor activities like sports, workouts, and others. If you want pocket-friendly wireless headphones that deliver both on sound and comfort, this is a fair deal you can grab.