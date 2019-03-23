Skullcandy Push review: Smart, Stylish Truly wireless earbuds

Specifications

Weight: 54.2g

Connection Type: Bluetooth 4.2

Impedance: 16 Ohms

Driver Diameter: 9.2mm

THD: <3% at 1KHz

Sound Pressure Level: 100 +/-3dB (1mW/500Hz)

Frequency Response: 20Hz - 20KHz

Headphone Type: True Wireless In-Ear

Design

Like most of the truly wireless earbuds in the premium category, the Skullcandy Push comes in a small polycarbonate carry-case, which doubles as a charging cradle. The top case of the cradle matches the color of the earbuds, which gives it an appealing look.

The earbuds are available in GrayDay and Psychotropical Teal color, which makes these earbuds stand-out from the crowd. Both the earbuds and the charging cradle represent premium build quality that one does expect from the brand like Skullcandy.

There is a USB type C port on the left side of the case with four LED lights and a button at the front to indicate the battery percentage.

The earbuds do look a lot different from the competition, with the signature Skullcandy logo and a single button on each earbud. Compared to the Apple AirPods, the Skullcandy Push does have a bigger footprint, which helps the earbuds to house a bigger battery, thus offering longer usage time. The Skullcandy Push looks funky and will definitely attract a lot of younger audience.

Pairing process

The left Skullcandy Push earbud acts as a primary earbud and the right earbud is a secondary earbud. To pair the Skullcandy Push for the first time, take out the earbuds from the case (left earbud will automatically pair with the right earbud), and search for "Push" on your smartphone's Bluetooth device list and connect to the same.

After the initial pairing process, the earbuds automatically connect to the smartphone as soon as you take out the earbuds out from the case, and the earbuds turn-off and start charging when they are placed inside the cradle.

To pair the Skullcandy Push to a new device, take out the earbuds from the cradle and power off the left earbud by long holding the button (for five seconds). Long press the button on the left earbud for seven seconds to go into the pairing mode, and connect it to a new device from the Bluetooth menu on your smartphone.

To conclude, the pairing process is pretty simple, and the automatic connection feature is something which is not available in most of the wireless earbuds.

Sound

When it comes to sound quality, the Skullcandy push easily one of the best sounding truly wireless earbuds that I have used in recent time.

The sound output from the Skullcandy Push is more balanced than I expected. I usually feel that the Skullcandy earphones and headphones are bass heavy, and the Push does change that perception. There is an adequate amount of bass, which does not over-power mids and treble.

The well-balanced sound profile on the Skullcandy Push does work well for all sort of music, including jazz, pop, metal, and Indian traditional music. There is a punch in the bass, and the stereo sound output is also on point.

I used the Skullcandy Push to listen to music from premium streaming services like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, and I am satisfied with the sound offered from the earbuds, considering the fact that the sound is delivered through a wireless channel.

Battery and connectivity

There is a USB type C port for charging the case, which makes the Skullcandy Push a future-proof investment. The Push is powered by Bluetooth 4.2, which is not the latest Bluetooth standard, but it gets the job done.

Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 (latest standard) offers slightly better range, and the ability to play music from two sources at the same time.

The case in-itself (including the earbuds) take up to 4 hours to charge from 0 to 100%. Skullcandy claims that the Push can offer up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge (including the charging case). In real life, the earbuds can offer up to 10 hours of battery life. With continues usage, the earbuds can last up to 5 hours of continues music playback, and 10 minutes of charging can offer up to 2 hours of playback time.

In my testing period, I didn't face any issue with respect to charging or battery-life, as the Skullcandy Push can easily last for an entire working day on the single charge. I had no issues with the connectivity or range as well.

Gestures/Controls

Both earbuds come with a single button, which can be used to control various aspects of your smartphone as follows

Pause or Play - Short click on the right or left earbud

Volume increase - Double short click on the right side earbud

Volume decrease - Double short click on the left side earbud

Next song- Press and hold for three seconds on the right earbud

Previous song - Press and hold for three seconds on the left earbud

Answer or reject a call - Click on either right or the left earbud

Hold or Reject call - Press and hold main function button for two seconds

Wake voice assistant - Triple press left or right earbud

For the first few days, I felt that the gestures or controls on the Skullcandy Push are a bit confusing. However, after three to four days of continues usage, these gestures and controls seem pretty intuitive and works every time.

Other features

The earbuds offer a snug fit using Fit-Fin technology, and it also offers freedom to change the ear-plugs, depending on one's comfort. The default ear-earplugs did work fine for me, and I did not feel any sort of irritation even with the continues usage.

These earbuds do not feature any sort of noise cancellation but do offer pretty solid noise isolation. Be careful and try not to wear and earbuds while crossing the road or riding a bike, as you will not be able to hear a thing even at the lower volume.

The Skullcandy Push earbuds are IPX4 rated, which guarantees that these earbuds can withstand sweat (while jogging and or exercising) or a drizzle. Do not wear the earbuds while swimming or bathing, as IPX4 will be able to withstand that sort of water-pressure.

Verdict

The Skullcandy Push is a reliable pair of truly wireless earbuds, which offer a lot of value-added features. However, the Skullcandy Push is not for everyone; these earbuds are for those, who absolutely love their music, and wants a day-long battery life on a single charge.

Go for the stylish and funkier design, fantastic battery life, and the brand name associated with the product. The Skullcandy Push might be the right set of earphones that you should pair with your iPhone or the flagship Android smartphone (with or without a headphone jack).

The Skullcandy Push is smart, stylish, and it offers battery life that most of the genuinely wireless earbuds fail to deliver.