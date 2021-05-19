Xiaomi Announces New Firmware Update For Mi Smart Band 6; New Features To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has released another firmware update for the Mi Smart Band 6 which was launched back in March in China. The band is already available for purchase in several markets; however, it is yet to be launched in India. The firmware update for the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with build number 1.0.1.32. The new update will now allow you to reply to text messages directly. To get this update, users need to update their Mi Fit app.

According to the official changelog, Android phones will support incoming call and text message reply. It means it will not work on the Mi Band 6 paired with iOS devices. Alongside, the firmware update also brings Pomodoro function, increased pace goal setting for outdoor running, bug fixes, and so on.

Moreover, we can't tell how does it work and whether the band will launch in India at once with these features. As far as the India launch is concerned, the Mi Smart Band 6 was previously said to arrive in India by this month. Now, new rumors suggest the band will launch sometime in June. So, we will have to wait for the official announcement on the same.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Features

The Mi Band 6 has a 1.56-inch AMOLED panel with 152 x 486-pixel screen resolution and a 2.5D curved glass protection. The band comes with 30 sports modes such as running, walking, treadmill running, outdoor cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and more. The Mi Smart Band also offers 60+ watch faces for the global variant and over 130 watch faces for the Chinese model. It remains to be seen how many watch faces will be available in the Indian variant.

Besides, the Mi Band 6 also features a women's health tracker and PAI. In terms of battery, the band packs a 125 mAh battery which is charged via a magnetic charger and claims to deliver 14 days of battery life on a single charge. It supports a 24/7 heart rate monitor sensor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, REM, stress monitor, and more. Lastly, the band is also 5ATM water-resistant.

The band was launched at 229 yuan (around Rs. 2,550) for the standard edition, while the NFC variant retails for 279 yuan (around Rs. 3,000). Considering this, the band might cost around Rs. 2,000 in India and if the Indian variant will get the ability to reply text messages then it will help the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 compete against the high-end smartwatch as well.

