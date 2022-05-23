Xiaomi Band 7 NFC Variant Retail Box Images Leak: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Band 7 fitness tracker is all set to be unveiled on May 24 alongside the Redmi Note 11T series of smartphones in China. Ahead of its launch, the retail box images of the NFC variant of the upcoming wearable have been leaked online revealing its key specifications. As usual, this device will be the sequel to the yesteryear Xiaomi Band 6 series.

Xiaomi will provide a regular variant of the Band 7 alongside the NFC variant. The leaked images show that the model number of the device is M23130B1 and it is tipped to be compatible with devices that run Android 6.0 or above and iOS 10.0 or higher.

Xiaomi Band 7 NFC Variant: What To Expect?

As per the retail box images that were leaked, the Xiaomi Band 7 NFC variant is tipped to arrive with 5ATM water-resistant chassis. The fitness tracker from the company is believed to feature an AMOLED display and get the power from a 180mAh battery. Already, Xiaomi has confirmed that it will offer a 1.62-inch display. Notably, the previous generation model - the Band 6 was launched with a smaller 1.56-inch AMOLED display and a 125mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Band 7 NFC is tipped to support the Xiao AI assistant and several watch faces. The health and fitness features are likely to include a heart rate tracker, sleep tracking, continuous SpO2 tracking, and over 100 sports modes. The company has confirmed that there will a vibration warning that will be displayed when the blood oxygen levels fall below 90 percent. While the retail box has not confirmed connectivity, it is expected to arrive with GPS support.

Word is that the Xiaomi Band 7 NFC could be priced at 269 Yuan (approx. Rs. 3,000). As per the official teasers, the device could be launched with silicon straps in various color options such as green, orange, light brown, blue, black and white. The retail box also reveals that there will be a wrist strap, the Band 7 capsule, an instruction manual and a charging cable. We need to wait for further details to know more about the Xiaomi Band 7 NFC that will be unveiled tomorrow.

