Xiaomi Band 7 Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Launch; When Is It Coming To India? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi launched the successor of the Mi 6 dubbed the Band 7 fitness tracker in May in the Chinese market. Now, the brand is prepping up to unveil it in the other markets. It seems the Europe launch is just around the corner as the pricing of the Xiaomi Band 7 has appeared online. Let's take a look at how much the Xiaomi Band 7 will cost in the European market.

Xiaomi Band 7 Pricing Leaked

The latest info by tipster SnoopyTech revealed that the Xiaomi Band 7 will come between €50 to €60 (around Rs. 4,068 to Rs. 4,884). For the unaware, the band was announced at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 2,890) for the Standard variant and CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,466) for the NFC model. It remains to be seen whether the NFC variant will be available outside of China or not.

Xiaomi Band 7 Features

The next-gen fitness band from Xiaomi has a 1.62-inch full-screen AMOLED touch display with the Always-On display mode. It is claimed to have a 25% more viewable area compared to the predecessor Mi Smart Band 6. The Band 7 also supports 192x490 pixel resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and 326ppi of pixel density. It includes heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and women's health tracking.

There is a total of 120 sports modes including four professional sports like gymnastics, skipping, etc. For battery, the Xiaomi Band 7 packs a 180 mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge and lasts around 9 days with heavy usage. Other aspects include a magnetic charger, 5ATM water resistance, smart notifications, and Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity. Lastly, it measures 46.5x20.7x12.25mm.

Xiaomi Band 7 India Launch Details

As of now, there is no info regarding the India launch of the Xiaomi Band 7. However, we expect the launch could take place soon, as Xiaomi has reduced the price of the Mi Band 6 in India, hinting at the imminent launch of the Band 7. The Mi Band 6 was launched at Rs. 3,499, which is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India