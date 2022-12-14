Xiaomi Buds 4 With ANC, BT v5.3, IP54 Rating Launched: Check Price, Availability News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Xiaomi recently held a big event in China to launch its Xiaomi 13 Android smartphones. Along with the flagship mobile phones, Xiaomi also released a mini-PC and the latest edition of True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones, called the Xiaomi Buds 4. These buds pack powerful hardware in a very compact size. Let's look at the specifications, features, price, and availability of the Xiaomi Buds 4.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earbuds pack Xiaomi's customized graphene dual-magnetic dynamic drivers. The in-ear earphones have an adaptive ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature. Xiaomi claims these earbuds can cancel out wind noise even when the winds are whooshing at a speed of over 30km/h.

The fourth generation of the Xiaomi Buds accommodates three microphones and still manages to offer spatial audio. The in-ear earphones can connect over the latest Bluetooth 5.3 standard, but have a maximum, reliable operative range of 10 meters.

Xiaomi claims the Xiaomi Buds 4 are the world's first to support the new LHDC 5.0 codec with a sampling rate of up to 192kHz. These in-ear earphones also support AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs and are Hi-Res audio certified. Simply put, these earbuds can offer some high-quality sound with minimal to nil compression.

Each of the TWS earbuds has a 35mAh battery inside, while the oval-shaped charging case houses a 480mAh battery. The batteries can cumulatively offer up to 30 hours of playtime. Xiaomi claims that charging the buds for just 10 minutes can ensure up to 2.5 hours of playtime. The buds can be recharged by placing them in a case, which, in turn, can be charged via a USB-C port.

Each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams and the complete package weighs just 37.65 grams. The earbuds measure 18.62 x 30.68 x 19.70mm, while the oval-shaped case measures 50.90 x 58.09 x 26.98 mm.

Xiaomi Buds 4 Price And Availability

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Buds 4 in China at an introductory price of CNY 699 (approx. ₹8,200). They are available in Field Green, Moon Shadow, and Salt Lake White color options. There's also a "Pro" version of the Xiaomi Buds 4, which has been listed at CNY 1099 (approx. ₹13,000).

Xiaomi is expected to launch its latest TWS in-ear earphones outside China. However, the company hasn't yet confirmed when it will offer the Xiaomi Buds 4 to Indian consumers.

