Xiaomi launched this awesome looking Bluetooth headphones for just Rs 3,000

Xiaomi has unveiled a plethora of devices on the 31st of May in China and one of those products is the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth headphones with aptX Support. These headphones retail in China for 299 Yuan (Rs 3000) and packs in an interesting set of features, which are not seen on the headphones, which costs anywhere near Rs 3,000.

As of now, the headset will be available exclusively in China from the first on June on Mi Stores and Mi website. As of now, there is no information on either pricing or availability of these headphones in India. The headphone will only be available in Black color.

As the smartphones like the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s, Xiaomi Mi 8, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, Xiaomi Mi 6X misses out on a 3.5mm headphone jack, these are the best pair of headphones to use with the these smartphones.

Design:

These are over the ear style headphones, which comes with a foldable design, which make these headphones travel-friendly. The cushion on the ear cups is made using high-quality soft PU material to offer comfort even when they are used continuously. The headphone has a micro USB port for charging and also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack, which can be used when there is no charge on the headphones. The headphone also offers a physical button to answer calls and to control music playback.

Features:

The headphones feature a dual 140mm neodymium magnets with dynamic drivers. The headphones also support aptX for lossless wireless transmission to deliver high-quality music listening experience.

The headphones miss out on active noise cancellation but come with noise reduction technology to cut out outside noise and also feature a dual microphone, which means one can answer voice calls using these headphones wirelessly. Finally, the headset is fitted with a 400 mAh Li-ion battery, which is stated to deliver 10 hours of music playback on a single charge.

Conclusion:

These are the great pair of headphones from Xiaomi and the company is likely to launch these in India in the coming weeks. The design, battery life, and the overall features make these headphones one of the best wireless headphones under Rs 5,000 price mark.