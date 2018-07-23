Xiaomi launches Mi Bunny 3 Kids smartwatch for children with LTE support

Design and build

The Xiaomi Mi Bunny Smart-watch is made using food grade silicone material, which is safe for kids even if they swallow it. The watch does look similar to the Apple Watch sport but does feature additional bells and whistles.

Unique features

The watch comes with a dedicated camera and a microphone for video calls along with a dedicated SOS button.

It has a 1.41-inch AMOLED display (320 x 360px) protected by 2.5D tempered glass on the top.

It comes with a SIM card slot, which can be used to access the internet, GPS, and to make voice and video calls.

Children can use the dedicated SOS button to send an audio clip and the exact location to parents (SOS contact).

IPX7 certification promises to offer water and dust resistance.

The watch does offer quick-charge support, where the watch can withstand up to 11 hours with just 10 minutes of charging.

Also supports Wi-Fi connectivity to offer high-speed data transfer.

The watch also comes with triple data encryption to protect the smart-watch from a data breach.

Conclusion

The watch offers a lot of interesting features for the price tag and this could be a great add-on to your children to keep an eye on them. However, as of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Bunny 3 smartwatch in India.