Xiaomi Mijia Quartz smartwatch costs just Rs 3,750 and offers an impressive battery life

Xiaomi has officially launched a new hybrid quartz watch with smart functionality, which looks like a classic watch and comes with a bunch of smart functionality. Just like most of the Xiaomi eco-system products, the Xiaomi Mijia Quartz will only be available in China and there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mijia Quartz smartwatch in the international market, including India.

Price

Just like every other Xiaomi product, the Mijia Quartz is priced at 349 Yuan (Rs 3750) and a user can choose between Grey, White, and Black Color with a high-quality wristband. The watch will be available from the 17th of July 2018 via Xiaomi Mi stores across the country (China).

As the watch is currently not available in India, one can buy it from third-party sellers like Ali Express and GearBest.

Design

The smart Quartz watch looks similar to the Nokia Steel HR, which cost more than triple the amount of the Mijia Quartz smartwatch. It looks like a classic wristwatch and does not have a display, which should again result in an impressive battery life.

Considering the overall design, the watch will go well with the casual and formal style of dressing. The watch has a 40mm dial and comes with three standard needles to show hour, minute and second.

Functionality

In terms of functionality, the Xiaomi Mijia Quartz has a small dial, which will display the number of steps walked with the help of pedometer. The watch does have limited functionalities compared to a standard smartwatch.

However, the watch comes with a dedicated app, which adds additional functionalities like world time, reminder, call reminder and an alarm clock, which are available via the app. The app is available for Android OS and we do not have information on the app iOS app.

The watch connects with the smartphone using low-power Bluetooth 4.0 functionality and it has a CR2430 battery, which can last for more than 6 months on a single battery.

Conclusion

This could be a great accessory for those, who are looking for a smartwatch with a subtle design and has smart functionality with an impressive battery life. Hope, Xiaomi launches the Xiaomi Mijia Quartz smartwatch in India as well.

