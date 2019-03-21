Xiaomi Mi Band 4 passes Bluetooth Certification: Report News oi-Karan Sharma Xiaomi upcoming Mi Band 4 receives Bluetooth Certification, it seems that the company is planning to launch the fitness tracker soon.

Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 3 back in May last year. The fitness band has received a good response in India and across the globe. Now it has been confirmed by David Cui, Chief Financial Officer at Huami that the company is working on the successor Mi Band 3 which is going to be launch this year. The upcoming wearable is also spotted passing the certification of Bluetooth Special Interest Group.

The dubbed Mi Band 4 certified by Bluetooth SIG comes with a variant of XMSH08HM. Apart from that XMSH08HM, the XMSH07HM variant also receives the Bluetooth certification. According to the report, the upcoming Mi Band 4 will come with NFC support in certain markets, similar to the currently available Mi Band 3 which also comes with NFC support but only in selected variants.

Apart from the name of the fitness, the Bluetooth certification site also revealed that the upcoming smart band will support the Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy standard. The Mi Band 3 supports Bluetooth 4.2 Low Energy which seems to be a decent upgrade from the previous variant. However, there is no more information available on the details of the Mi Band 4 in terms of connectivity.

According to some speculation, the Mi Band 4 will sport ECG capabilities. The fitness tracker is also said to feature a bigger display and improved tracking capabilities. The Mi Bands are known for its affordable pricing in India.

The Mi Band 3 is available for purchase at Rs 1,999. Let's at what price point the company will launch it upcoming Mi Band 4. Hope we will see more information on the upcoming fitness tracker from Xioami in the near future.

