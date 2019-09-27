Xiaomi Mi Watch Running Wear OS Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

These days, the wearable devices market is thriving and there is a heavy demand for smartwatches that run Google's Wear OS. Even classic watch brands such as Fossil have started coming up with Android-based smartwatches. While tech giants including Huawei and Samsung have their own platforms for their smartwatches and Xiaomi seems to be the latest one to jump on to this bandwagon.

Well, the reasons for companies to bring their own smartwatch OS are many. One major reason is that there is a wide-range of affordable smartwatches. And, Xiaomi is said to be working on an affordable Mi Watch running its own Wear OS platform.

Xiaomi Mi Watch On Cards

Recently, Google started rolling out the Wear OS version 2.28, and within the app, a new string dubbed "xiaomi_companion_name" with Mi Wear value was spotted. Currently, Xiaomi offers a Mi Fit app on the Play Store and Mi Health app on its own app store, still there is no mention about the Mi Wear app.

The Mi Wear term in the Wear OS APK makes us believe that Xiaomi is prepping a smartwatch running Google's Wear OS. Unfortunately, there are no other details regarding the device. But we can expect more information regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartwatch to be revealed in the coming days.

Our Take On Xiaomi Mi Watch

We already know how well Xiaomi product lineups use the Mi branding for its range of devices including smartphones, fitness bands and TVs. So, we can expect the same to be repeated with the smartwatches as well. Currently, Xiaomi and Huami team up for Mi Bands, so we can expect the same partnership for the Mi smartwatches too. Already, the Mi Bands launched by the company are quite successful and the Mi Band 4, which is the latest offering from the company is all set to go on sale in the next few days via Amazon.

Via: 9to5Google

