Xiaomi TwentySeventeen Light Mechanical Wristwatch launched in China for Rs. 5,000

Xiaomi has come up with a wristwatch!

    A few days back, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 3 in India for Rs. 1,999 and created headlines. Today, the company is back in news for the launch of a new wearable but this time it is in China. Xiaomi has launched a new product called TwentySeventeen Light Mechanical wristwatch under the Youpin platform.

    Xiaomi TwentySeventeen Light Mechanical Wristwatch launched

    Notably, the Xiaomi TwentySeventeen Light Mechanical wristwatch will be available for purchase via Xiaomi Youpin and it is priced at 499 yuan (approx. Rs. 5,200). Though it seems to be relatively higher than the cost of the previously launched wearables from the company, it makes sense as there are enough features justifying the cost.

    Xiaomi wristwatch

    This product from Xiaomi is manufactured by Shenzhen Micro-intelligence Co. Ltd. The wristwatch is a mechanical watch that is pretty interesting. The watch makes use of kinetic energy, which lets users wear it continually without any worries. Eventually, there is no necessity to rewind it.

    The device uses durable parts such as a sapphire glass lens that is both scratch-resistant and wear-resistant. It features a blue-coating process to prevent the glare and stains of fingerprints. The dial face is available either in black or white colors and there is an inbuilt window on the dial to display the date. The crown has a gear-type design and features a transparent large back cover letting users feel the unique tone of the watch. And, it supports 5ATM waterproof capability.

    There's nothing smart!

    While this wristwatch is official in the company's home market, it is not smart as there are no smart features similar to the Mi Band 3. The fitness band was launched in India for Rs. 1,999 and comes with features such as 5ATM waterproof, activity tracking, real-time data for walking, cycling, running and other such activities, and the ability to display WhatsApp, Facebook, SMS, caller ID and weather notifications. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and has a 110mAh battery offering up to 20 days of standby.

    Story first published: Monday, October 1, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
