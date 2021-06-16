Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch With Caller Feature Announced; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are among the leading gadgets when it comes to wearables. The smartwatch market in India now has a new player from Zebronics, called the ZEB-FIT4220CH, which packs several premium features including caller support. Here's everything you need to know about the new Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch and if it would make a good investment.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch Price, Availability

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH was launched in the Indian market and will go on sale starting today, June 16. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,999 and is available on Amazon. The Zebronics smartwatch is available in multiple color variants including a black case with a black strap, a silver case with a white strap, and a cadet grey case with a cadet grey strap.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH Smartwatch Features

The new Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch flaunts a circular color display measuring 1.29-inch. The touchscreen supports TFT color, offering a bright panel for all functionality. The device is also IP67 certified, making it waterproof. There are several features including the much-needed SpO2 oxygen saturation sensor, blood pressure monitor, heart rate sensor, among others.

More importantly, the Zebronics smartwatch includes the call support feature. While regular smartwatches and fitness trackers in this segment only notify you of a call or a message, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch packs the BT call function. Simply put, once paired with your smartphone, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH allows you to dial and answer calls right on your wrist, where you can talk using the in-built mic and speaker.

As a typical smartwatch, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH gives you multiple sports modes. Particularly, there are seven sports modes on the Zebronics smartwatch, including running, walking, skipping, football, cycling, badminton, and basketball. Users also get features like a pedometer, calorie count, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, and others.

Additionally, the Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch packs feature like alarm, music controls, caller ID, call reject, wrist sense, call function, camera control, and so on. One can also personalize the smartwatch with over 100 watch faces using the app.

The Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch makes a good buy for the asking price. If you're working from home, the call support feature on the smartwatch is a bonus as it offers flexibility while keeping you connected.

