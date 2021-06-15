Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Review: Loaded With Ample Features

Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Design

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH fitness band features a round dial with a touchscreen display. Detailing on the design elements, the fitness band weighing 60 grams features a glass display, metal frame, and durable plastic at the rear. It feels a little heavier than the previous launch from the company, the Zeb-Fit2220CH. It flaunts silicone straps that can be interchanged to other colors. The fitness band is quite comfortable while worn for long hours and does not leave any impression on the skin. You won't even feel like you are wearing a fitness band despite its heavier and bulkier looks.

The review unit I received had a white strap while there are black and gray options as well. The white variant is definitely a style statement and makes people notice it. There are two buttons at the right of the smartwatch's dial that let you control the options.

The Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH bestows a 3.3cm round TFT touch color display. The display lets you access all features of the fitness band from changing the watch face to checking your heart rate. It also lets you check messages on WhatsApp and other third-party apps that you permit. However, the downside is that you can't reply to messages.

Like any other fitness band available in the market, Zebronics also lets you personalize the Zeb-Fit4220CH. There are several watch faces for you to choose from. Besides that, you can choose to view important statistics such as steps walked, heart rate, and more.

Another key aspect is the IP68 water-resistant rating that lets you wear the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH anywhere such as gym, swimming, and more. This lets it track various sport modes without any limitations.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Features

Making it on par with the other fitness bands in the market, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH comes bundled with a slew of sensors. These include the blood pressure monitor, heart rate monitor, Spo2 sensor, sleep sensor, sedentary reminder, and more.

There is an ability to monitor the quality of sleep that ensures that you have a good quality sleep and the amount of time you sleep. There is also a Breathe feature that helps you calm down by guiding you to take a couple of deep breaths. Also, there are options to check the weather or set an alarm, right on your wrist, and standard features such as music playback control, remote camera shutter, QR code scanner, and so on. One interesting feature is the ability to make and answer calls and dial any number from the smartwatch itself. These are possible with an inbuilt speaker and mic in the Zeb-Fit4220CH.

Loaded With Vital Features

The Zebronics fitness band goes beyond mere steps tracking or checking your bloody oxygen levels. Having fitness enthusiasts in mind, there is support for seven sport modes including walking, swimming, running, cycling, badminton, yoga, and basketball. The support for these modes for its asking price is a major highlight of the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH.

Also, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH syncs with the ZEB-FIT 20 Series app available on both Android and iOS stores. The app helps to better monitor the fitness band and the data it collects. Also, it is possible to personalize your fitness band from the app.

Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH Performance

A 220mAh battery fuels the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH smartwatch. This battery surpasses that of rivals in the same price segment. The fitness band can easily last over eight days on a single charge. Notably, this is the case with Bluetooth turned on all the time and activity tracking turned on for close to 5 to 6 hours a day.

As usual, there is a magnetic charging connector at the rear beneath the heart rate sensor. The accessory takes less than two hours to charge up to 100 percent.

Should You Buy?

Well, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH could be a good buy for those who want an affordable fitness band that looks premium like a smartwatch. Priced under Rs. 3,500, this accessory flaunts a premium and elegant design and comes bundled with numerous useful features making it a great buy. While the market is flooded with many such offerings in this price segment, the Zebronics Zeb-Fit4220CH will be a bang for the bucks you pay as it flaunts a stylish build with power-packed features without comprising on your budget.