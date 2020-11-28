ZTE Watch Live Smartwatch With 21-Day Battery Goes Official; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

ZTE has launched a new budget smartwatch called the ZTE Watch Live. The price of the smartwatch has been set at CNY 249 (around Rs. 2,800) in China. The wristband of the ZTE Watch Live is replaceable and comes in distinct color options.

Now, the watch is available for pre-bookings on ZTE Mall with a discounted price of CNY 229 (around Rs. 2,600) and the shipping will begin from December 3. As of now, there is no information on whether the ZTE Watch Live will be available in other markets.

ZTE Watch Live Features

Starting with the display, the ZTE Watch Live flaunts a 1.3-inch touchscreen TFT display with 240 x 240 pixels resolution. The latest smartwatch comes with 24/7 heart-rate monitoring and also supports sleep detection, blood oxygen saturation tracker. One can get 12 sports modes on the ZTE Watch Live including cycling, running, skipping, and walking, and more.

It can be paired with your phone via Bluetooth 4.2 and you also get call notifications, message reminder, alarm reminder. It also supports other functions such as music control and remote camera, weather forecast, sedentary reminder, and more.

When it comes to battery life, the company claims that the ZTE Watch Live offers up to 21 days of battery life on a single charge and it supports magnetic wire charging. Further, the watch claims to offer a full-day battery life on five minutes of charging. However, the exact battery size is still unknown.

Moreover, the ZTE Watch Live has an IP68 rating for dustproof and water-resistant. It measures 40.6 x 34.6 x 10.8 in dimensions and weighs only 35.7 grams.

ZTE Watch Live: Competition

The ZTE Watch Live will compete with the recently launched Redmi watch. However, the price of the Redmi watch is a little higher than the ZTE Watch Live. The Redmi watch comes with a price tag of CNY 269, which roughly translates to Rs. 3,018.

