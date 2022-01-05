CES 2022: Garmin Venu 2, vivomove Sport Smartwatches Unveiled News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

At CES 2022, Garmin has unveiled two of its latest wearables - the Venu 2 Plus and vivomove Sport. These new fitness-focused wearables come with support for Android and iPhone compatibility. Also, there is enhanced voice support on these new smartwatches.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Details

The Garmin Venu 2 Plus is a full-on smartwatch that flaunts a 1.3-inch AMOLED always-on display with a resolution of 416 x 416 pixels. It comes in a single variant with 43mm size, which positions it between the 40mm Venu 2S and 45mm Venu 2 variants that went official in April 2021.

Being the Plus variant, the latest offering features a speaker and a microphone. Having said that, it lets users answer calls directly on the smartwatch. The microphone works via Bluetooth and lets users support any smart assistant that is installed on their smartphone.

Also, there are three battery endurance modes including smartwatch mode delivering 9 days of backup, GPS mode that cuts the battery performance to 24 hours, and GPS mode with music, which delivers only 8 hours of battery life.

Notably, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus is priced at $450 and is already up for sale via the official Garmin website.

Garmin vivomove Sport Details

Talking about the Garmin vivomove Sport, this new smartwatch sits alongside the hybrid watches including 3, 3S and Style. The vivomove Sport features an analog design with a small touchscreen display at the bottom half of the display, which can be hidden as well. It offers details such as blood oxygen levels, heart rate, exercise tracking and sleep tracking.

Garmin's Body Battery feature tracks the wearer's body for irregularities in the heart rate and the ability to recover soon. Also, it includes a health tracking feature for women.

The Garmin vivomove Sport is up for sale in three color options including Cocoa case and silicone band with Peach Gold accent, Cool Mint case and band with Silver accent and Black case and band with Slate accents. It is priced at $180.

Garmin is yet to reveal when these new smartwatches that are focused on health-related features will be released in the global markets including India.

