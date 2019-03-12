Huawei Watch GT First Impressions: Aggressive pricing and 2-week battery life promise

Design: Lightweight and premium

Huawei Watch GT Sports and Classic are essentially the same watches with different color schemes and styling. The Sports edition offers a Black dial and a silicone band; whereas the Classic edition comes with a silver color dial which is paired with a brown leather band. I preferred the Classic edition of Huawei Watch GT. It gives a slightly premium feel on the wrist as compared to Sports edition and is the right option if you need a smartwatch to wear in the office or in regular use. Sports fanatics can opt for the all-black look of Watch GT Sports edition. The classic edition is Rs. 1,000 expensive than the Sports edition. The smartwatch also comes with 5 ATM water-resistivity and can withstand depth pressure of up to 50m.



Crafted out of a combination of ceramic and metal, both the variants of Huawei Watch GT are very light and comfortable to wear. The circular bezel on both the smartwatches has numbers engraved to offer a more traditional watch look. Pair it up with a classic watch face and your wrist will definitely grab some eyeballs. Overall, Huawei Watch GT looks quite promising and punches more than its price tag in the design department.

Display: Vibrant AMOLED Screen

Huawei Watch GT (Sports and Classic) flaunts a 1.39-inch, 454x454 AMOLED display. The screen is fairly bright and vibrant as you get an impressive 326 ppi on such a compact screen. The colored watch faces looked quite eye-catchy on the AMOLED panel. Brightness levels were pretty adequate and text appeared crisp and readable. Seems like Huawei has managed to create one-of-the best smartwatch screen at a very aggressive price-point.

Features and Specifications

Coming onto the features and specifications of the Huawei Watch GT, the wearable runs on Huawei's in-house wearable platform and ditches Google's WearOS for longer battery life. The smartwatch is powered by a custom Cortex-M4 dual-core chipset and has a list of sensors including built-in GPS, GLONASS, optical heart-rate sensor, altimeter, ambient light sensor, barometer, gyroscope, accelerometer, and magnetometer. What is missing here is the extensive third-party app support, LTE connectivity, music controls and some other features that are available on premium smartwatches.

Workouts activities supported

The smartwatch supports a variety of workouts ranging from running, cycling, swimming, hiking, trail run, and even free training. The screen displays time, distance, heart rate, stride frequency, step count, aerobic and anaerobic training effect, training status, training load, recovery time suggestion, and VO2max rating. The watch also offers 24-hour continuous smart heart rate monitoring.

Huawei's custom OS has a pretty straightforward user interface and seemed a good alternative to Google's WearOS in order to offer a longer battery life. This brings us to the battery backup of Watch GT. So let's discuss.

Battery Life

The key selling point of Huawei Watch GT is its long-lasting battery life. The company claims that the smartwatch can last for two weeks on a single charge. As per Huawei, the underlying smart power-saving algorithm in the Watch GT enables the watch to enter normal mode if it identifies "dynamic scenario" or low-power consumption model if it identifies "static scenario". This can help the smartwatch to stay powered for up to two weeks for frequent use mode.

This is a bold claim as smartwatches are known for pathetic battery life that cannot even last for two days straight. I am really keen on testing the battery life of Huawei Watch GT. If the battery life is even close to a week on my kind of usage, then Huawei has really hit a jackpot here.

Pricing and Availability

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, Huawei Watch GT will be available on Amazon.in starting 19th March 2019 at Rs. 16,990 for Classic Edition and at Rs. 15,990 for Sports Edition. Huawei also informed that the ‘Early bird' customers would get HUAWEI Sport BT AM61 Earphones worth Rs. 2,999 free along with the purchase of Huawei Watch GT. The smartwatch can be bought on a No-cost EMI plan of 3 months, 6 months and 9 months on a majority of leading banks in India.

Verdict

Huawei Watch GT seems like a good proposition for consumers who want a good-looking smartwatch with a long list of fitness tracking features. The aggressive pricing can work in the favor of Huawei Watch GT with highlight feature being the claimed 2-week battery life. We will keep you posted on how the Huawei's in-house wearable platform performs on Watch GT and can it really last for more than a week or it's just a marketing gimmick. Stay tuned on GizBot.com for a comprehensive review of Huawei Watch GT.