Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Another Apple Watch Doppelganger

Do you know how much the first-party band for the Apple Watch costs? It starts at Rs. 3,900 and goes up to Rs. 39,990. What if I told you about a product that looks like an Apple Watch and costs just as much as the basic Apple Watch Band? Yes, we are talking about the Inbase Urban Fit S.

Rating: 3.5 /5

PROS Looks like apple watch

Fully working digital crown

Bright OLED display

Above average battery life CONS Sluggish UI

Inaccurate health data

The Inbase Urban Fit S is a fairly affordable smartwatch that just costs Rs. 4,999. Is the Inbase Urban Fit S worth your money and time? Here's our full review of the affordable Apple Watch clone -- the Inbase Urban Fit S.

