    Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Another Apple Watch Doppelganger

    Do you know how much the first-party band for the Apple Watch costs? It starts at Rs. 3,900 and goes up to Rs. 39,990. What if I told you about a product that looks like an Apple Watch and costs just as much as the basic Apple Watch Band? Yes, we are talking about the Inbase Urban Fit S.

     

    Rating:
    3.5/5

    Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review

    PROS
    • Looks like apple watch
    • Fully working digital crown
    • Bright OLED display
    • Above average battery life
    CONS
    • Sluggish UI
    • Inaccurate health data

    The Inbase Urban Fit S is a fairly affordable smartwatch that just costs Rs. 4,999. Is the Inbase Urban Fit S worth your money and time? Here's our full review of the affordable Apple Watch clone -- the Inbase Urban Fit S.

    X