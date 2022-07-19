For Quick Alerts
Inbase Urban Fit S Smartwatch Review: Another Apple Watch Doppelganger
Reviews
oi -Vivek
By Vivek
|
Do you know how much the first-party band for the Apple Watch costs? It starts at Rs. 3,900 and goes up to Rs. 39,990. What if I told you about a product that looks like an Apple Watch and costs just as much as the basic Apple Watch Band? Yes, we are talking about the Inbase Urban Fit S.
Rating:
3.5/5
PROS
- Looks like apple watch
- Fully working digital crown
- Bright OLED display
- Above average battery life
CONS
- Sluggish UI
- Inaccurate health data
The Inbase Urban Fit S is a fairly affordable smartwatch that just costs Rs. 4,999. Is the Inbase Urban Fit S worth your money and time? Here's our full review of the affordable Apple Watch clone -- the Inbase Urban Fit S.
Read More About: reviews smartwatch news