Riversong ACT HR review: A value for money fitness tracker

Design

Riversong ACT HR is reminiscent to the previous fitness bands from the company. The design is simple and minimalist, so there is no standout aspect in terms of looks. It comes with a sleek design and suits all kinds of attires. The fitness band is quite comfortable to be worn with a nice matte, rubberized and textured strap. The device is IP65 certified for water resistance, so you can wear it even on a rainy day.

It flaunts a 0.87-inch OLED display with a resolution of 128 x 32 pixels. What's disappointing is that the display lacks the touch capability but the capacitive button at the bottom of the screen makes up for the same. On tapping the capacitive button, the display will show the time, data, battery percentage and Bluetooth indicator. On successive taps, you will get heart rate, calories burned, steps taken and other functions.

Like the other fitness bands from the company, this one also has an uneasy charging mechanism. You will have to pull out the strap on the side in order to expose the charging connector. This has to be plugged into the USB port of your laptop or PC to charge the fitness band. I found it difficult to pull out the strap to charge the device as I am concerned that it might cause harm to the durability of the fitness band.

Pairing process

This fitness band can be paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth for an efficient and detailed activity tracking. It is compatible with devices running Android 4.4 and above and iOS 8.0 and above. You need to install the RS ACT app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or App Store in order to pair it with your smartphone via Bluetooth 4.0. The pairing process is simple and straightforward and doesn't take a look of time but it requires you to create an account to use all the features. However, this app consumes a lot of power and leaves the paired smartphone power hungry when it active in the background.

Performance

Be it any device, the performance is a key aspect that has to be efficient. And, this fitness band doesn't miss out on this front. With features such as sleep monitor, activity tracker and heart rate monitor, this one becomes an ideal fitness tracker that one would need. We tested the heart rate monitor and it just took a few seconds to display the reading. Also, the app shows the heart rate readings from time to time in a graph letting you monitor your health continuously.

There is a sleep tracking feature, which also appears to be efficient enough. It tracks the hours you have slept effectively. Like any other fitness band, it not only tells the number of hours you have slept but also how well you have slept.

One feature that is interesting is the notification alert setting. You can set it manually from the app to receive call and message notifications on the fitness band. It will alert you along with the name and number.

When it comes to the battery life, the 50mAh battery powering this fitness band gives a battery life of up to 5 days even on continuous usage. And, this battery takes just 2 to 2.5 hours to charge completely. It is not quite disappointing for an activity tracker with such useful features.

Verdict

Priced at Rs. 1,199, the Riversong ACT HR is definitely a value for money offering for those who want to buy a fitness tracker without shelling out a lot of money. It comes with a comfortable design and fit that can be worn during workout and does the task it is intended to in an efficient way. Even in the battery life segment, this fitness band doesn't disappoint us.