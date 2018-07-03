Riversong Technology launches Act HR fitness band for Rs 1,199

RiverSong has announced the launch of its ACT HR Smart Band that provides key insights about the user's fitness. The ACT HR also comes with enhanced sensors to help monitor sleep, heart rate and offers its wearer with an all-day activity tracker.

Key features



Smart Notifications; Inbuilt USB charger; Incoming Call Facility; Incoming message facility; Alarm Facility

Sedentary reminder

Camera Control (that will help the user to click pictures just by a little shake of the hand)

Water resistant

Heart Rate Monitoring (Calculate data of beats per minute)

3-4 days of battery life

7 days of standby time

The band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google Play Store - RS ACT for ACT HR. The device is priced at Rs 1,199 and is exclusively available on Flipkart.

Product weight: 20g

Bluetooth Version: 4.0

Chipset: DA14585

Display: 0.87 OLED

Charging Current: 500mA to 1A

Sensor: Gravitational acceleration sensor

Battery Capacity: 50 mAh

Charging Way: USB Charger Connector

Stand By time: 7 days

Working time: 3 to 4 days

Product Dimension: 53.5x15x11 (mm)

Memory: 64x128 (KB)

Display Resolution: 128x32

Water Rating: IP 65 (water resistant)

System requirements: Android 4.4 and above, iOS 8.0 and above

Previously, the company launched Wave O2 fitness band . Wave O2 fitness tracker helps users to keep a track of user's health in today's fast-paced world. Assistance is the key to maintain a balance between self-care and progress and the band adds a fun spin to that, claims the company. Wave 02 also comes with sensors to help monitor blood pressure, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring and help the users to track their activities while on-the-go.

The band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google PlayStore which is named as R.S CARE for Wave O2. The smart band comes with a price tag of Rs. 1999.

Riversong also has a smartwatch in its portfolio that allows a parent to keep a close eye on their children. A user can interact with their child, whenever required. The watch also can be paired with a smart-phone which can track the exact location of the device via the watch.

The device comes with features like Auto answer and assures a child's safety with the auto call feature. It allows parents to listen to the child and also his surroundings without his knowledge. The two-way communication helps in staying connected with the child 24*7 with calling and voice message facility, where, the numbers that are not authorized by the administrator are automatically blocked.