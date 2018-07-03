ENGLISH

Riversong Technology launches Act HR fitness band for Rs 1,199

Riversong has a new offering for the fitness freaks.

By:

Related Articles

    RiverSong has announced the launch of its ACT HR Smart Band that provides key insights about the user's fitness. The ACT HR also comes with enhanced sensors to help monitor sleep, heart rate and offers its wearer with an all-day activity tracker.

    Riversong Technology launches Act HR fitness band for Rs 1,199

    Key features

    • Smart Notifications; Inbuilt USB charger; Incoming Call Facility; Incoming message facility; Alarm Facility
    • Sedentary reminder
    • Camera Control (that will help the user to click pictures just by a little shake of the hand)
    • Water resistant
    • Heart Rate Monitoring (Calculate data of beats per minute)
    • 3-4 days of battery life
    • 7 days of standby time

    The band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google Play Store - RS ACT for ACT HR. The device is priced at Rs 1,199 and is exclusively available on Flipkart.

    • Product weight: 20g
    • Bluetooth Version: 4.0
    • Chipset: DA14585
    • Display: 0.87 OLED
    • Charging Current: 500mA to 1A
    • Sensor: Gravitational acceleration sensor
    • Battery Capacity: 50 mAh
    • Charging Way: USB Charger Connector
    • Stand By time: 7 days
    • Working time: 3 to 4 days
    • Product Dimension: 53.5x15x11 (mm)
    • Memory: 64x128 (KB)
    • Display Resolution: 128x32
    • Water Rating: IP 65 (water resistant)
    • System requirements: Android 4.4 and above, iOS 8.0 and above
    Previously, the company launched Wave O2 fitness band. Wave O2 fitness tracker helps users to keep a track of user's health in today's fast-paced world. Assistance is the key to maintain a balance between self-care and progress and the band adds a fun spin to that, claims the company. Wave 02 also comes with sensors to help monitor blood pressure, sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring and help the users to track their activities while on-the-go.
    The band is connected via an app that can be downloaded from Google PlayStore which is named as R.S CARE for Wave O2. The smart band comes with a price tag of Rs. 1999.
    Riversong also has a smartwatch in its portfolio that allows a parent to keep a close eye on their children. A user can interact with their child, whenever required. The watch also can be paired with a smart-phone which can track the exact location of the device via the watch.
    The device comes with features like Auto answer and assures a child's safety with the auto call feature. It allows parents to listen to the child and also his surroundings without his knowledge. The two-way communication helps in staying connected with the child 24*7 with calling and voice message facility, where, the numbers that are not authorized by the administrator are automatically blocked.

    Read More About: fitness band riversong wearable news
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
