Samsung Galaxy Fit E Fitness Tracker Review: A Basic Fitness Band That’s Easy On Pockets

Comfortable For Prolonged Usage

Weighing just at 15g, the Galaxy Fit e is one of the lightest fitness trackers out there. It is compact and the slim profile makes it look good. The straps are made of a soft silicone material which is comfortable for prolonged usage. You can wear it all day long and track your fitness without any discomforts.



There is a 0.74-inch PMOLED display with 64 x 128-pixel resolution and 193 PPI pixel density. It is a black-and-white panel, unlike the colored one you get on Honor Band 4.

Moreover, it is quite smaller as compared to the other fitness trackers available in the market. While it is suitable for basic health-related contents, we would have appreciated a bigger colored panel.

As for the touch sensitivity, it is not the smoothest you can get your hands on. You need to firmly slide on the display to toggle through the options on the screen. Do note that there are no physical keys, so you will have to make use of the display to see all the content.

What you miss out here is the soft-touch control and a colored display which in our opinion would have made it a much better deal in its segment.

Basic Set Of Hardware

The Galaxy Fit e is built around a 96MHz single-core MCU cortex chipset with 4GB ROM suitable for general fitness functions. It is equipped with a Heart rate monitor (HRM) and an accelerometer. Besides, the smart band runs on Realtime OS which is an in-house operating system designed primarily for the fitness trackers.

You can keep track of your footsteps, heart rate, and calories. All you need to do is switch it on and pair it with a smartphone. Besides, the unit is MIL-STD-810G certified with a 5 ATM water resistance.

This protects it from natural elements and makes it suitable for outdoor activities such as workouts, jogging, sports, etc. We sported the unit in light rains and there were no issues in its performance.

Easy To Pair With Other Devices

It's quite simple to connect the fitness band with a smartphone. The first thing you will need to do is install the companion app - the Galaxy Wearables from PlayStore. Follow the pairing steps on the screen to get connected.

If you want detailed information on your health-related activities, then download the Samsung Health app. If you own a smartphone that's not from Samsung, you will have to install two additional apps - the Galaxy Fir Plugin and the Samsung Accessory service.

Once paired, the band will show all the data, but you can also check the information on the Wearables app. You can track your heart rate, active time, steps, and calories in the Samsung Health section.

We didn't experience any issues while pairing with non-Samsung smartphones. Moreover, the data displayed also seems accurate and it performs well in tracking the fitness data.

Lasts Over A Week With A Full Charge

Backing up the fitness band is a 70mAh non-removable battery and it takes over an hour for the unit to get a full charge. Samsung has claimed a backup of up to 13 days with a single charge and in our testing, it came close to that. We got over a week of usage with a single charge which is impressive.

Our Thoughts:

Since the beginning of 2019, Samsung seems to have shifted its focus majorly on the affordable segment. The company introduced its Galaxy M and refreshed Galaxy A smartphone series to compete against the Chinese counterparts like Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme.

And with the launch of Galaxy Fit series, Samsung has forayed in the budget wearables segment as well. The Galaxy Fit e in our opinion is a good fitness tracker with an affordable price tag. You get a lightweight band which is comfortable to wear all day long and is MIL-STD certified.

Moreover, it can keep a track of various physical activities accurately which is useful in daily life. The only deal-breaker here we believe is the black-and-white display. So, you can consider the Honor Band 4 if you want a colored display at a similar price range.