TAGG Verve Ultra Smartwatch Review: Stylish And Affordable
TAGG, an Indian tech lifestyle brand has officially launched the TAGG Verve Ultra in India. The smartwatch comes with premium looks and design and retails for Rs. 2,999 in India and will be available via Amazon.
- Stylish design with metal frame
- 3D curved glass
- Long lasting battery life
- Can't reply to notifications
- Steps tracking is not accurate
I have been testing the TAGG Verve Ultra for the last few weeks, and here is the review of this affordable smartwatch. Does it make sense to spend Rs. 2,999 on a smartwatch from a relatively new brand or are you better with a smart band from an established player? Let's find out.
TAGG Verve Ultra Specifications
- Bluetooth Version: 5
- Screen Size: 1.69-inch
- Screen Resolution: 240x280p
- Panel Type: IPS LCD 3D Curved Display
- Battery Capacity: 210 mAh
- Charging Time: 2 Hours
- Weight: 45 g
- Material: Zinc Alloy
- Ingress Certification: IP68
- Battery life: Up To 10 Days
- Chipset: Nordic NRF52832
- Sensors: VC32B And SC7A20
TAGG Verve Ultra Design
For the asking price, I am impressed with the design and the build quality of the TAGG Verve Ultra. The company has tried to replicate the looks of the Apple Watch and they have succeeded in doing so. In fact, during the course of my testing, many of my friends have asked me if I am using an Apple Watch.
This means the TAGG Verve Ultra is not a unique-looking smartwatch. It also means it looks similar to one of the highest-selling smartwatches in the world. There is also a physical button on the right side, which does look like the crown on the Apple Watch.
One of the features of the TAGG Verve Ultra that I really liked was the fact that the watch uses a metal frame, which is made using Zinc alloy, which further improves the build quality of the product. The display is protected by 3D tempered glass with an oleophobic coating. Lastly, the smartwatch is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.
TAGG Verve Ultra Display
The USP or the highlight of the TAGG Verve Ultra is the fact that it comes with a curved display. It has a 1.69-inch IPS LCD square-shaped display with a native resolution of 240x280p. If we look closely into the smartwatch one can make out that the watch actually has a flat display, and only the top glass is curved to offer a 3D look.
The display is bright enough even for outdoor usage. It comes with 7 pre-built watch faces, and one can get over 50 watch faces from the TAGG FIT QWatch Pro app, which is available for both Android and iOS devices. I have been using the TAGG Verve Ultra with the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, and I found no issues when it comes to pairing or usage.
TAGG Verve Ultra Health/Fitness Features
Just like most smart bands or smartwatches, the TAGG Verve Ultra offers all the basic fitness-related features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring. It also has sports or activity tracking, where, the watch can measure activities like running, walking, hiking, swinging, exercising.
The watch can also measure SPO2 blood oxygen saturation and can even track your sleep. During my testing, I found that the steps tracking on the TAGG Verve Ultra were not that accurate, where, there was around 15 to 20 percent disparity in the number of steps taken.
If you are keen on getting accurate health data, I feel the TAGG Verve Ultra might not be a great product. When it comes to sleep tracking, the data was on point. Hence, if you getting this watch for someone, who might want to get data like real-time heart rate and SPO2, always cross-check the number with FDA-certified health devices.
TAGG Verve Ultra Additional Features
The TAGG Verve Ultra is one of the first affordable smartwatches that I have tested in a long time which comes with a built-in game. Besides, it also offers options like a stopwatch, music controller, camera shutter, and weather information. The watch also mirrors the notifications from the paired smartphone. However, there is no option to reply to those notifications.
Verdict: Go For The Looks
The TAGG Verve Ultra is a good-looking well-built smartwatch with easy-to-swap straps. The company claims that the watch can last up to 10 days on a single charge. In my usage, the watch did last more than a week on a single charge without any issue.
If you are serious about getting health or fitness-related data, then the TAGG Verve Ultra might not be the right choice, as there are a lot of smart bands that cost less than the TAGG Verve Ultra and does a better job. However, if you want a watch that looks premium and can last over a week, then get the TAGG Verve Ultra.
