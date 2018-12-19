TAGG PowerBass 700 wireless headphones review: Affordable yet produces good audio output

Design: Lightweight design with foldable earcups

TAGG PowerBass 700 offers a lightweight design which makes it quite easy to wear the headphones for prolonged periods. The company has used an all-plastic casing to design the product and the quality of the plastic used is of decent quality. While the matte texture adds to the visual appeal of the headphone, the soft cushions on the earcups and the headband allows it to rest on our head with a feather-light weight. You will hardly feel the weight of the headphones while using them in everyday routine, which is a big plus point. Besides, the foldable earcups' design makes it easy to carry the device easily in a small bag.

Buttons placements and Connectivity

Coming to the placement of the keys, the left earcup houses all the keys along with the ports for connectivity. You get a volume adjuster key which has got dual functionality. The volume of the keys can be adjusted by pushing the key up or down, whereas, pressing and holding it changes the track being played on the device. The other keys onboard include a Bass booster key and the power key. To activate the bass boost on the headphone, all you need to do is press the Bass key on the headphone. For connectivity, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack along with the microUSB port for charging. The right earcup does not contain any controls and ports.

Audio Performance: Loud and powerful bass

The headphones produce loud and clear sound output with punchy bass. I played a wide genre of songs on the headphone and personally found the pop and electro music quite enticing on these pairs. Though, you will definitely enjoy the other genres as well. One thing which I felt is that even with the punchy bass the overall sound output is somewhat stereophonic which at times hampers the audio listening experience. The Bass boost key does enhance the bass output and you can easily feel the earcups vibrating with the thumps in a song. Also, at peak volume levels, the audio does not tend to distort which is really impressive. You can enjoy your favorite tracks at maximum volume levels and the audio output is balanced in such a way that it doesn't pain your ears at peak volume levels.

Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity and a 3.5mm headphone jack

The Tagg PowerBass 700 offers both wireless as well as wired connectivity options. The device runs on Bluetooth version 4.0. The headphone is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices and can also be connected to Windows devices including laptops and computers. The wireless connectivity has a good range of up to 20ft and I didn't experience any hiccups in the connectivity department. It is quite easy to pair the headphone with any Bluetooth capable device and it takes only a few seconds for the headphones to be paired with one.

The headphones also offer wired connectivity for the devices that do not have any Bluetooth connectivity option. You can use a standard AUX wire to connect pair your headphone with a non-Bluetooth device. There is hardly any difference in the sound quality when the connection is made via cables. Finally, there is a microUSB port with which you can charge the headphone.

Battery: Long lasting battery backup

The Tagg PowerBass is a battery beast. It packs a decent 500mAh battery unit which lasts over 10 hours with one single charge. The battery backup is the same for both music as well as calls. You can use a standard charger with microUSB port to charge the headphones. It takes around 3 hours for the headphones to charge from zero to 100 percent.

Verdict

The Tagg PowerBass 700 is an impressive pair of headphone which comes under sub 3K price range. The headphone is a very good buy for the music enthusiasts who are looking for a decent audio pair at an affordable price segment. One of the positive aspects of the headphone is its battery backup and the lightweight design. The audio quality is reasonable for its price segment and will not let the audio enthusiasts down. So, if you are in the market for a good looking and decent sounding headphone with punchy bass then this is the right pair for you in the budget price-point.