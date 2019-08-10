Timex Helix Gusto Fitness Bands To Fight Mi Band And Honor Smart Bands, Price Starts At Rs. 1,495 Wearables oi-Rohit Arora

Timex has stepped into budget fitness bands market with the launch of two new affordable smart wearables. The budget fitness trackers- Helix Gusto and Helix Gusto HRM are claimed to be waterproof and offer features like step/distance tracker, calorie monitor, incoming calls alert, heart-rate monitor, etc.

Helix Gusto is priced at Rs. 1,495 and Helix Gusto HRM will sell at Rs. 2,295. Both the bands will fight the widely popular Xiaomi Mi Band and Honor Band lineup.

Launched under the company's Helix brand, these new budget fitness trackers are claimed to be one of the lightest fitness trackers in the market. Helix Gusto is waterproof and also offers sleep tracking. The brand claims that the tracker breaks down the sleep into stages- Light sleep, Heavy sleep, to understand one's sleep cycle. Other features include calorie tracking and distance and step monitoring.

Helix Gusto sports a 0.42" OLED screen that can display incoming call alerts and other notifications. The budget fitness tracker can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. The company claims that the Helix Gusto can last up to 15 days on one full charge. The Helix Gusto comes in a bright neon colour packaging scheme with a magnetic flip.

The second band in the line-up- Helix Gusto HRM sports a bigger 0.96" colored display. The band offers all above mentioned features but also come equipped with some additional features such as a heart rate monitor, camera control, phone finder, incoming call reminder and call disconnect features.

Timex Helix Gusto fitness trackers are destined to feel the heat from two widely popular budget fitness bands' lineup- Mi Band and Honor Band. Notably, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was recently launched in China and can be launched in India by the end of this month. The 4th generation Mi Band features 0.95-inch colored OLED display with 120 x 240px resolution. It is claimed to offer up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge.

On the other hand, Honor is also planning to bring the Honor Band 5 in the Indian market. The budget wearable also sports a 0.95" colored OLED screen that show up to 45 Chinese characters. Honor Band 5 comes with a 6-axis sensor, infrared wearing detection sensor, PPG heart rate sensor and water and dust resistance. Powered by a 100mAh battery cell, the Band 5 is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of usage time and up to 20 days of standby time.

The previous budget fitness bands from Xiaomi and Honor were very well received by the Indian consumers. The upcoming Mi Band 4 and Honor Band 5 will make it very difficult for Timex to sell its budget fitness trackers in the Indian market. If you are planning to buy a new fitness band in sub 3K price segment, we would recommend to wait for the launch of Mi band 4 and Honor Band 5.

