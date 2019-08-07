Honor Band 5 Coming Soon To India – Will Be Exclusive To Flipkart News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Huawei's sub-brand Honor appears to be all set to launch the latest fitness band in India sometime soon. Honor Band 5 went official late last month and now it has been confirmed that it will be launched soon the country. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the device will be available on Flipkart.

Well, Honor India has taken to Twitter to confirm the launch of the new fitness band in India as seen in the tweet below. However, we are yet to know the exact launch date and pricing of the Band 5 in the country.

Reaching fitness goals is fun when you have a sidekick who's there to cheer you on. Tag yours below and watch out for #HONORBand5 coming soon on @Flipkart!

Know more: https://t.co/5eMEAhjlB9 pic.twitter.com/OkdSrjyupY — Honor India (@HiHonorIndia) August 6, 2019

Honor Band 5 Features

Honor Band 5 was launched with a color AMOLED touch screen measuring 0.95 inches. The display can show up to 45 Chinese characters. It will let users access all the notifications including caller's name, mute or reject incoming calls, and watch faces. The Honor Band 5 makes it easy to locate the phone, provided the devices are paired.

There is TruSeen 3.0 for continuous heart rate tracking. The company claims that the accuracy of heart rate monitoring is exceptional that it can be compared to the professional heart rate monitors. The Honor fitness band comes with automatic activity tracing letting users track 10 fitness activities including swimming, cycling, running, etc.

The TruSleep feature uses cardiopulmonary coupled with dynamics spectrum (CPC) to monitor the entire sleep structure to analyze sleep and sound sleep and provide personalized sleep recommendations. There is no SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels on Flipkart. We are yet to get a confirmation if this feature will be included in the Indian variant of the Honor Band 5.

Honor Band 5 Specifications

The Honor Band 5 features a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch screen color display with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. There is a 6-axis sensor, infrared wearing detection sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, water and dust resistance and a 100mAh battery touted to deliver up to 14 days of usage time and up to 20 days of standby time.

Our Take On Honor Band 5

The Honor Band 4 was launched in India for Rs. 2,599. Given that the Honor Band 5 is its successor, we can expect it to be priced relatively higher than the Band 4. It features a color display as the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 that went official in China recently making us believe that it could be a rival to it.

