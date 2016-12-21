BSNL Offers Free E-mail Address Service in 8 Indian Languages

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the Indian state-owned telecommunications company is now offering free e-mail address service in 8 Indian languages to its broadband users by launching an app dubbed 'DataMail' to provide the service.

According to a report by telecomtalk, with the launch of this service, BSNL broadband users will be able to open an email ID in their own language through DataMail.

SEE ALSO: This Technology Might Forever solve the Smartphone's Battery Problems

While BSNL is known for its network in the rural and remote India, especially in 2G and 3G data, launching free linguistic email address service for its millions of customers seems to be another strong step in fulfilling the dream of digital India taken by the government.

Further, Anupam Shrivastav, Managing Director, BSNL stated that providing the linguistic email address is one of its kind initiative in the world to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of Digital India. As BSNL has taken the initiative, it will now be possible to have an email address according to people's own language in every part of India.

N. K Gupta, Director CFA, BSNL in his statement also disclosed that the linguistic email service offered by BSNL will have (DataOne.Bharat) domain and email address will be offered in eight regional languages including Hindi, Gujarati, Urdu, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and Marathi. DataMail can be downloaded for any Android or iOS device through their respective application stores.

SEE ALSO: Reliance Jio Has Started Selling LYF Smartphones on its E-commerce Store

Additionally, Ajay Data, Founder, and CEO of Data XGen has revealed that the firm's fully "made in India" software product enabling DataMail service will be a revolution in the world as many countries are waiting to inject the linguistic email address to empower the non-English speakers of the world.

He further added that the company is happy to contribute to the Narendra Modi's Digital India dream by partnering with BSNL, the country's strongest network telecom company having rural and remote connect.

As per Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicators Report (April-June, 2016) released by TRAI, about 70 percent of the population does not have access to the internet and most of these belong to rural India. On the other side, Indian languages account for less than 0.1 percent content on world wide web. Also, over 89 percent of the population is non-English speaking and are unable to read and communicate via email as the language utilized to communicate is English.

So now with this launch, it looks like it will increase the reach of internet users as they can acquire domain names in their own language, and at the same time, the service will be covering a majority of the country's population living in the rural and remote areas.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals