What's new about the latest Chrome 58 for Android: Key features discussed

Lately, Google has been adding new features across it various platforms like Google Maps, YouTube, Google Search, and others. More recently, the company announced an update to its Google Translate and Chrome browser.

Against such backdrop, Google is rolling out a new version of Chrome to Android devices. While the new version is already available for Mac, Linux, and Windows systems, the version for Android is getting useful features and some performance as well as stability fixes. The company has said that the new Chrome 58 (58.0.3029.83) for Android will be available on Google Play over the course of the next week.

However, as the focus has been put more on performance and stability related issues Chrome 58 update does bring new capabilities. Let's have a look at some of the key features and improvements that the update brings.

Better Download Management As per the company the download feature is enhanced in Chrome 58 for Android. Users will now be able to easily view and manage the in-progress downloads under the Downloads page. Redesigned History Page and New Tabs Feature The new update brings a redesigned History page. Users will be able to view and clear their browsing data easily. Moreover, the History tab now has a dedicated view instead of just a regular page with a visible URL bar. The "clear browsing data" button has been moved higher up the page from the bottom, while the icon to delete sites has been changed to trash icon instead of 'x.' Users can now long-press a link to open it in a new Chrome tab from Chrome Custom Tabs. Full-screen Web Apps If users open a web app through the Chrome browser, it will open up in full screen. Google is aiming to reduce the difference between the web and native apps by tweaking the interface a bit. As such, Chrome 58 has been fed with a new code that allows for both the bottom Android navigation bar and the top status bar to disappear when the browser runs a Progressive Web App. Thus users will now be getting a full-screen experience. Autofill Other new features include changes in its Settings section. So in the Settings tab, 'Autofill' has been renamed to 'Autofill and payments'. The addresses and saved credit cards section have been separated meaning users can store the addresses and credit cards in separate sections now. However, there are some of the key changes and improvements with the new version of Chrome 58. The list of other changes in this build is available in the Git log.