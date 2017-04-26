Xiaomi and Google launch new 360-degree camera

Yi, the sub-brand of Xiaomi has launched a new 360-degree camera in collaboration with Google. The camera, which is called the Yi Halo, is based on the Google's Jump project.

The camera has been designed keeping the professional VR market in mind. Yi Halo has such futuristic design that it looks like a device out of a sci-fi movie. It consists of 17 different cameras which take 360-degree shots and video. The camera can record stereoscopic 360-degree videos at a maximum 8K resolution at 30 frames per second or 5.8K at 60 frames per second.

The Yi Halo comes with a built-in 5GHz Wi-Fi, which allows the users to connect it to their smartphones to transfer photos and videos. In addition to this, you can even control and monitor the camera with your smartphone.

The camera weighs about 3.5kg. In terms of battery life, it is said to shoot up to 100 minutes of video recording.

The camera has a built-in handle, as well as two 1/4" and 3/8" tripod sockets. It can be mounted to most tripods and camera support systems in seconds.

It comes in a rugged and custom Pelican 1610 case. The company claims that it is built by the same engineering team who built the award-winning YI 4K action camera.

As we have already mentioned, the Yi Halo is meant for professionals who want take high-quality, high-resolution 360-degree photos and videos as well as VR.

So naturally, this 360-degree camera comes at a really high price. It will cost you $16,999.

