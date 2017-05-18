Bose announced Soundlink Revolve and Revolve Plus Bluetooth speakers

Bose introduced two best Bluetooth speakers - SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ just today. Made up of seamless aluminum design, both the speakers offer true omnidirectional performance, totally new acoustic design, and jaw-dropping sound in all the direction.

Glenn Gomes-Casseres, director of products for Bose wireless speakers says,"When SoundLink first hit the market, it took the industry by storm. We didn't want to make small improvements to the audio that made it famous. We wanted the difference to be so dramatic, that it would take just one song to hear the best sound you've ever heard from a little speaker -- all over again."

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Elegant Design and Performance To speak about the dimension of the device, the Soundlink Revolve is a shorter version of Plus variant. It is just 6" high x 3 ¼" deep, weighs 1.5 pounds, and offers up to 12-hours of battery life. On the other hand, the Revolve+ is 7 ¼" high x 4" deep, weighs 2 pounds, and provides up to 16-hours of play time. Also Read: Amazon Echo revealed in another color variant: Leaks The company designed this speaker to look elegant and small. Initially, a new acoustic package was developed, then matched with the cylindrical shape, and later enclosed with a single-piece aluminum. It does not come with front or back since Revolve speakers are not focused on pointing at one single location. Eliminates distortion and offers best sound experience These speakers combine dual-opposing passive radiators along with a powerful, ultra-efficient transducer which is positioned face-down and also a new patented acoustic deflector. It also features "pressure trap" to eliminate all sorts of distortion, resulting in a better sound output. The device is designed to radiate sound uniformly in every direction, with deep, rich bass. Revolve speakers present the same experience for everyone and everywhere. IPX4 certified and can be used anywhere Both the speakers are designed to be used outside the home as well. They are IPX4 certified making it withstand spills, rain, and pool splashes. On the other hand, the rugged durability feature makes the speakers survive dings, drops, and bumps. Also Read: B&O launched the smallest speaker for $169 It comes with a quarter-twenty thread on the bottom of it which can be used for easy mounting on a tripod for listening in the yard or any outdoor parties. Free Bose Connect app The free Bose Connect app helps you sync two SoundLinks of any combination, for any models starting with the SoundLink Color II. You can use Party Mode when you feel loud just isn't loud enough and can switch to Stereo Mode to get even closer to the feeling of a live performance. Availability and colors The SoundLink Revolve and SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth speakers will be made available starting from May 26, 2017, for INR 19,900 and INR 24,500, respectively. They come in two different color variants - Triple Black and Lux Gray. Both the speakers are sold at Bose stores, Bose.com, and also by the authorized Bose dealers.