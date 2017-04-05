Android 7.1.2 Nougat rolling out to selected devices; Should you upgrade?

A few days back, Google has rolled out the Android 7.1.2 Nougat update, but now, they've posted the official factory images for various Nexus and Pixel devices.

As per the official blog, this update is more of an incremental maintenance focused on refinements, so it includes a number of bug-fixes and optimizations, along with a small number of enhancements for carriers and users.

To get a neat idea about this update, here is the change log

1.Improved fingerprint swipe performance

2.Additional improvements/fixes for audio popping issue some users were experiencing while playing audio at high volume

3.Bluetooth connectivity improvements

4.Fix to the early shutdown battery level issue

5.Battery usage alerts

6.Fix to the pink banding issue a small number of users were experiencing on the camera

If you are a Nexus or Pixel user, you can install the Beta version all by yourselves. Currently, the OTA files for the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel, Pixel XL, and Pixel C are available on company's website.

Step 1: Head to Android Beta program portal from your Nexus phone or Pixel C tablet.

Step 2: Now, sign into the Google account with that phone.

Step 3: Find your device to enroll in the Beta program and tap 'enroll device'.

Step 4: Follow the command and prompts to accept the over-the-air download.

Saying that the update on Nexus and Pixel phones might vary as they have different problems altogether. For the Pixel phones, this update mainly gives fixes on early shutdown issue, users experiencing pink banding on the camera, and a fix to the audio popping issue some users were experiencing at high volume.

On the other hand for Nexus users, this update brings number of bug fixes, added features, performance and stability improvements. Additionally, it also adds notification stability, fingerprint swipe on Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P and battery usage alerts.