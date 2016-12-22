LG to launch 5 New Smartphones in CES 2017

South Korean tech giant LG has announced that the company will launch five new smartphones in the biggest technology event of the year i.e. Consumer Electronic Show (CES 2017). As per a brief shared by the company, LG will unveil four new mass-tier K series smartphones and a new Stylus 3 at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

LG says that the new mid-range devices are designed to bring popular features from LG's more premium flagship smartphones such as the 120-degree wide angle front camera lens and rear fingerprint scanner.

The list of devices to be launched in CES 2017 includes LG K10, K8, K4, K3 and Stylus 3. With the new mid-range handsets, LG plans to target the budget category as the mid-range segment continues its strong growth as the market matures.

Besides the budget handsets, we expect LG to give a glimpse of its 2017 flagship smartphone - LG G6. As noted, LG G6 is expected to ditch the modular design, which was the highlight feature of the LG G5. The recent launch by the company - LG V20 is also a high-end Android smartphone and the first smartphone to run Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the box. It features a dual-camera setup at the rear side in addition to the dual display at the front.

Here are the detailed specifications of the upcoming LG smartphones to be launched at the CES 2017.

LG K10 Key Specifications Chipset: MT6750 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)

Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16 or 32GB eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Front 5MP (Wide) / Rear 13MP (Standard)

Battery: 2,800mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 7.9mm Weight: 142g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 / NFC Color: Black / Titan / Gold Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Memory: 1.5GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16GB eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 32GB)

Camera: Front 5MP / Rear 13MP

Battery: 2,500mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 144.8 x 72.1 x 8.09mm

Weight: 142g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 / NFC

Color: Silver / Titan / Dark Blue / Gold

Camera: Front 5MP / Rear 5MP Battery: 2,500mAh (removable) Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow Size: 144.76 x 72.6 x 7.9mm

Weight: 135g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0

Color: Titan / Black LG K3 Key Specifications Chipset: MSM8909 1.1GHz Quad-Core

Display: 4.5-inch FWVGA On-cell Touch (854 x 480 / 218ppi)

Memory: 1GB LPDDR3 RAM / 8GB eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 32GB)

Camera: Front 2MP / Rear 5MP

Battery: 2,100mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Size: 133.9 x 69.75 x 9.44mm

Weight: 132g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.1 / USB 2.0

Color: Black

Display: 5.7-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 258ppi)

Memory: 3GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16GB eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Front 8MP / Rear 13MP

Battery: 3,200mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 155.6 x 79.8 x 7.4mm

Weight: 149g

Network: LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0

Color: Metallic Titan / Pink Gold

Other: Stylus Pen / FM Radio / Fingerprint Scanner