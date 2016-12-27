Top 10 Rumored Smartphones Scheduled to Release in 2017

The year 2016 is about to end and we've already seen a few great smartphones in the form of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Apple iPhone 7, and much more. And based on the rumor mill, the year 2017 should be even more promising especially considering the fact that it marks the 10th anniversary of Apple iPhone.

What's more? Nokia, our favorite smartphone brand is about to make a grand comeback with a couple of smartphones (at least).

We have collated a list of top 10 upcoming rumored smartphones that will be announced in 2017. Take a look at them below.

