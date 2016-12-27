Top 10 Rumored Smartphones Scheduled to Release in 2017

Upcoming rumored smartphones that will be announced in 2017.

The year 2016 is about to end and we've already seen a few great smartphones in the form of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge, Google Pixel and Pixel XL, Apple iPhone 7, and much more. And based on the rumor mill, the year 2017 should be even more promising especially considering the fact that it marks the 10th anniversary of Apple iPhone.

What's more? Nokia, our favorite smartphone brand is about to make a grand comeback with a couple of smartphones (at least).

We have collated a list of top 10 upcoming rumored smartphones that will be announced in 2017. Take a look at them below.

Nokia P1

Nokia P1

Key Features

  • 5.5 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
  • Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
  • Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4x1.4 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Non-removable Li-Ion battery
Click Here for More Details.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8

Key Features

  • 6-inch Super OLED Display
  • iOS 10
  • 14 MP Rear Camera
  • 4 MP Front Camera
  • Internal Memory: 16/32/64/128/256 GB
  • 4/6 GB of RAM
  • Li-on 2500 mAh Battery

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

Key Features

  • 5.2 inch 4K display with a 4096 x 2160 screen resolution
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, fingerprint scanner
  • Snapdragon Qualcomm octa-core 3.2 GHz processor
  • Current Android operating system 2017
  • 6 GB RAM/8GB RAM
  • 64 and 128 GB internal memory and expandable with dual micro SD cards
  • 30 Megapixels
  • 9.0 Megapixels
  • 4200 mAh Battery
Click Here for More Details.

Huawei P10

Huawei P10

Key Features

  • a 5.5-inch panel, with QHD resolution
  • Android, Marshmallow 6.0
  • Quad core processor, Kirin 960 SoC
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 64GB of on-board storage
  • A higher tier model with a 6GB
  • plus 128GB setup is also suggested
  • Upto 128 GB (microSD)
Click Here for More Details.

OnePlus 4

OnePlus 4

Key Features

  • 5.2-inches 4K screen which can easily give 4096 x 2160 resolution
  • It is going to have 2.5 - 2.7 GHZ 16-core processor
  • It is going to have 23 Mega-Pixel rear camera and 7 Mega-Pixel front-facing camera
  • Mi6 is of different storage
  • 32 GB, 64 GB and 128
  • extended using Micro SD slot
  • The storage can be easily double using Micro SD slot
  • It is going to have 4000 mAh battery
Click Here for More Details

Microsoft Surface Phone

Microsoft Surface Phone

Key Features

  • 5.7 inch AMOLED Quad HD display
  • Gorilla Glass 4 protection
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 chipset
  • 8 GB RAM (DDR4) / 512 GB internal storage
  • 21 MP rear camera & 8 MP front camera with Carl Zeiss wide angled lens
  • Surface pen and keyboard integrated in the flip cover
  • In-built kick stand
  • 4000 mAh battery
Click Here for More Details

Xiaomi Mi 6

Xiaomi Mi 6

Key Features

  • 5.2-inches 4K screen which can easily give 4096 x 2160 resolution
  • It is going to have 2.5 - 2.7 GHZ 16-core processor
  • It is going to have 23 Mega-Pixel rear camera and 7 Mega-Pixel front-facing camera
  • Mi6 is of different storage, 32 GB, 64 GB and 128
  • extended using Micro SD slot
  • double using Micro SD slot
  • It is going to have 4000 mAh battery 
Click Here for More Details

LG G6

LG G6

Key Features

  • 5.6 inch 4K display with a 4096 x 2160 screen resolution
  • 5 GB RAM
  • Snapdragon Qualcomm Octa-core 3.0 GHz processor
  • Current Android 6.0 Operating System
  • 24 Megapixels Camera
  • 7.0 Megapixels Front camera
  • 4200 mAh Battery
Click Here for More Details.

HTC 11

HTC 11

Key Features

  • a 5.5-inch screen with QHD display resolution
  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile processor
  • Adreno 540 GPU
  • a 12MP dual primary camera
  • 8MP selfie cameraMemory capacity of
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal and on-board storage
  • 3700 mAh battery
Click Here for More Details

Sony Xperia C6

Sony Xperia C6

Key Features

  • 5.5 inches 1080 x 1920 pixels
  • Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Octa-core 1.7 GHz
  • 16 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM
  • Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
  • 13 Megapixels Camera

Click Here for More Details.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 27, 2016, 6:00 [IST]
