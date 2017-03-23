VoLTE: Benefits and Disadvantages

The craze for the VoLTE (Voice over Long Term Evolution) started in India very recently since the inception of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

Most of the handset makers in now equip 4G VoLTE feature as a result of the revolution it made in the Indian market in last few months. Having said that, desi mobile maker Lava recently launched a feature phone with 4G VoLTE dubbed as 4G Connect M1.

The Voice Over LTE is just another way of calling but through the Internet. Instead of routing the calls over standard Internet protocol, VoLTE calls are delivered over a mobile 4G LTE broadband network.

In order to make use of this, the user needs just two things -- VoLTE supported smartphones and network. It has some advantages and bit of disadvantages as well

Advantages of VoLTE

HD Voice call Talking about the advantage, this feature provides HD voice call, which is not available in circuit switched networks as it uses HD Voice codecs such as AMR Wideband. As the calls are delivered over the LTE networks, the latency (Delay) is much lower when compared to current mobile networks. Video calling Moving on to the next, the VoLTE also supports native video calling as well. Here, the video services use the HD video codec called H.264, which allows the operators to offer video services on their networks. Improves efficiency Previously, when you receive a call your mobile data stops until your call disconnects. But now, both the voice and data work simultaneously allowing you to place a voice call over a high-speed data connection itself. You can browse the internet while you are on the call. Disadvantages Not all smartphones Some of them who bought the mobile just before the revolution of Jio won't be having VoLTE feature in the smartphone in case of mid-ranger and lower end version. For example, Xiaomi Mi4 doesn't support 4G VoLTE option in India. Battery life While it is not sure, some report says that the VoLTE feature slashes the battery life of the smartphone by 50%. The other report says that it optimizes the battery life as it uses a continuous stream of small packets with low data rate.