ASUS expands its Go series with Zenfone Go 5.5

ASUS, the Taiwanese leader in mobile technology, expands their Go series by launching a mid-range smartphone Zenfone Go 5.5 (ZB552KL) in India. This elegant smartphone will be made available exclusively on Amazon India for just Rs. 8,499/-.

Regarding this launch in an Indian market, Peter Chang, Region Head - South Asia & Country Manager for ASUS India says, "With the immense success of our previous versions of Zenfone Go, it was befitting that we expand this range to meet the copious demand. We are sure that this smartphone will help our users across the country live digital lives."

This phone will have exciting features to offer and will be out to the market in 2 different colors - Charcoal Black, and Sheer Gold.

Elegant smartphone With a 5.5 inch HD IPS display, Zenfone Go 5.5 can be called as a perfect amalgamation of beauty and strength. Its ergonomic arc design makes the device feel secure and extremely comfortable to hold. The phone comes with a highly intuitive control layout with a physical rear key which helps in adjusting the volume and click the selfies easily. It will also have in-built Bluelight Filter which safeguards your eye from a continuous usage of the phone. Better camera Zenfone Go 5.5 sports a 13MP/5MP PixelMaster rear and front cameras with a f/2.0 aperture. The rear camera will have a dual LED real-tone flash to capture high quality, sharp and clear pictures. ASUS' PixelMaster 3.0 app comes with some interesting multiple modes to improve the quality of your photographs. It includes the options such as Back Light Mode, Low Light Mode, Manual Mode, Real Time Beautification Mode, Super Resolution Mode, Night Mode, Photo Effect Mode, Selfie Panorama, and Selfie Mode. Other specs The Zenfone Go 5.5 is powered by a Qualcomm 8916 Quad-core processor, Adreno 306 GPU and coupled with2 GB RAM. The device enables multi-tasking, lag-free performance and an immersive gaming experience as well. It is housed by a long-lasting 3000mAh polymer battery and has a built-in mono speaker for better music experience. The phone will also have a dual internal mic with Noise Cancellation feature for the best phone call quality. Exciting new features The smartphone comes with ZenUI 3.0 with some exciting new features which offer you a simpler, secure and more personalized experience. One can swiftly launch apps by writing a letter on the smartphone's blank screen and can instantly wake-up their smartphone by simply double tapping on the display. The ZenUI Instant Updates helps you in providing updated ZenUI apps to keep your phone always up-to-date. Complete specs For complete specification details, you can refer the image above.