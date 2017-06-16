Gionee A1 lite with 20MP camera, 4000mAh battery, Android Nougat launched

Gionee has introduced a new addition to its A Series smartphones. Dubbed as Gionee A1 Lite, the smartphone is aimed exclusively at the mid-range market.

The Gionee A1 Lite has been launched in Nepal. However, at this juncture, the company has not provided any details on whether the smartphone will be released elsewhere. In any case, the new smartphone will be available in Nepal for pre-orders at retail stores from June 18.

The price of the Gionee A1 Lite is 26,999 Nepalese rupees (approx Rs. 16,931) and reports have suggested that there will be some sales offers with the handset.

Moving forward, let's have a look at some of the features and specifications of the device.

Display, Processor, RAM and Storage Gionee A1 Lite comes with a 5.3-inch display with HD resolution of 1280 by 720 pixels. The new smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6753 64-bit octa-core processor which is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that's expandable via a microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software The smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a LED flash. At the front, the camera should appeal to selfie lovers as it has a 20-megapixel sensor also with a flash. One of the highlights of the Gionee A1 Lite is its 4,000mAh battery which according to the company will offer around 295 hours of standby time. The handset runs on Android Nougat OS skinned with the company's Amigo 4.0 UI on top. Other features The smartphone boasts a metallic cover that's said to be extremely durable. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, and GPS, micro USB, 3.5mm audio port while the handset also boasts dual Nano SIM card support. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambiance and proximity sensor, magnetometer, and orientation, and it also features a fingerprint sensor on its rear side that's said to use advanced solid-state technology for extra sensitivity.