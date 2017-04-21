HTC One A9 Nougat update is now available in India

Good news for HTC One A9 users in India. HTC has now started rolling out a new update to its smartphone in India.

So if your smartphone is still running on Android Marshmallow then the new update will take the version from 6.0 to 7.0 that is to Android Nougat. So you better check your device for any notifications. Usually, the notification should pop up automatically but if it is not there then you can manually check for the updates. You can to the phone settings and check for the update.

Talking about the update, the size of the update is a little over 1GB and comes with the software version number 2.18.707.1. Basically, the update brings along Android Nougat Version 7.0 and its various new features. According to the changelog, it also comes with the latest security patch from Google as well as some system enhancements and bug fixes.

Further, the company has advised you to update this software using a Wi-Fi connection. Downloading via mobile data may result in extra cost. The company also recommends that the smartphone to be charged fully or at least 50 percent battery life should be there.

In any case, HTC One A9 should now be able to enjoy a lot of new features that Nougat brings from multitasking to notifications settings, performance to battery features, productivity to having more number of emojis amongst others.

So if you are an owner of this smartphone then have you received the update? Do let us know how it operates with your smartphone.