Moto G5 along with retail box, removable battery, and accessories caught in images

Rumors don’t seem to end at all. We are only a day away from the official Moto G5, and G5 Plus’s launch at the MWC 2017 and rumors are still flooding in thick. Today’s rumor doesn’t reveal anything new but showcases the retail box of the handset including the accessories and not to mention the removable battery.

The Moto G5 was listed on the Brazilian OLX app, a place where people sell and buy items revealing the retail box and the accessories that come along with the smartphone. The listing, however, was pulled out soon but folks at AndroidPure managed to get hold of the images before they were pulled out.

As it is evident from the above images, the Moto G5’s retail box will include, a travel adapter, Micro USB cable, earphones, manuals, removable battery and of course, the phone.

A few days ago, the smartphone was leaked in live images giving us the best look at it yet. For starters, the Moto G5 is said to feature a 5-inch Full HD display along with 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 chipset teamed with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It is believed to feature a 13MP rear camera along with a 5MP shooter in the front for selfies. A 2,800mAh battery is said to power the entire package.

Moto G5 along with the Moto G5 Plus will be unveiled by the company at the MWC 2017 event tomorrow.