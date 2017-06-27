New Pink Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus variant launched in Taiwan

The rumor mill has been hinting us for a while that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be coming in new color variants. Last month a report suggested that we will soon get to see the devices in Rose Gold color.

We even saw some alleged renders of a Pink colored Galaxy S8 Plus appearing online. Now, Samsung has finally launched a Pink color variant of the device in its home country. To be more specific, the color is Rose Pink (it seems so). However, this new version will be available only in Taiwan or at least for now. If it will be launched in other regions is not known as Samsung is yet to make an announcement.

There is another catch, this Pink Galaxy S8 Plus will be sold only for a limited period of time. Presumably, Samsung wants to keep its customers interested until the launch of Galaxy Note 8. You should also keep in mind that the color may not be called Rose Pink in every market.

As you know, the company has renamed Coral Blue, Orchid Grey, Midnight Black, and Maple Gold to Ice Lake Blue, Smoked Purple Grey, Crystal Black, and Quicksand Gold in Taiwan.

Other than the new hue, internal specs remain the same. It comes with a 6.2-inch bezel-less Infinity display, Exynos 8895/Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64 GB of expandable default storage. Optics-wise, the smartphone features a 12MP rear-facing camera as well an 8MP camera on the front.

The device draws is energy from a 3500mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is also worth pointing out that it is the first smartphone to offer Bluetooth 5.0.