This Nokia 8 concept video looks stunning

HMD Global will be unveiling the Nokia-branded smartphones on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017. Though there is time for the official unveiling of these phones, fans give life to their imagination in the form of concepts.

The latest Nokia concept is from Concept Creator. This one gives a glance at the rumored Nokia 8, which was alleged to be showcased at Qualcomm's booth at CES 2017. The concept seems to be based on the images those were leaked last month.

The concept video of the Nokia 8 shows that the smartphone is compact featuring squared corners as well as a metal frame. There seems to be a 22.3MP main snapper at the rear, which appears to be protruding from the rear case. The smartphone seems to feature the 3.5mm audio jack and USB Type-C port as well. The video also notes that the presence of dual-front speakers on the device. The display on the alleged Nokia 8 seems to be a 5.7-inch Quad HD 1440p one with extremely thin bezels at the sides.

As the concept phone spotted on this video is not the final product that HMD might be launching later this month, we can expect some changes. We need to wait until the official launch by HMD to know how the Nokia 8 will actually look and perform.

Source