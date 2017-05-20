Nokia 9, Nokia 8, Nokia 7 spotted on GeekBench revealing key specs

HMD Global is all set to release the Nokia Android smartphones including Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 in the global markets. These smartphones are slated to be launched in India in early June.

While these smartphones were unveiled earlier this year, the company is prepping to launch more devices in the coming months. Already, the rumor mills are heavily churning about the upcoming flagship smartphone Nokia 9 and a few other smartphones to be dubbed Nokia 8 and Nokia 7. There is no confirmation on what these phones might be named and when we can expect the same to be made official.

In the meantime, some benchmark listings have been spotted on GeekBench with the title Unknown Heart. Interestingly, the listings with the same title reveal the benchmark results of three upcoming Nokia phones. It is believed that these GeekBench listings could be those of the upcoming Nokia Android smartphones - Nokia 9, Nokia 8 and Nokia 7.

Nokia 9 to have Snapdragon 835 SoC One of the GeekBench listings is believed to be that of the Nokia 9, which is likely to be the high-end model among the three listings. The listing doesn't have the processor name, but the listing shows "ARM implementer 81 architecture 8 variant 10 part 2048 revision 1". This belongs to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. Nokia 8 with Snapdragon 660 SoC The listing that is believed to be that of the Nokia 8 has the Snapdragon 660 SoC. Earlier this year, we have heard of three high-end Nokia smartphones to make use of the Snapdragon 660 SoC. Maybe, these could be two variants of the Nokia 8. Nokia 7 to feature Snapdragon 630 SoC The third smartphone spotted on the GeekBench database seems to have a different processor. The listing shows that the Nokia 7 could be the one to feature the Snapdragon 630 Soc. Earlier, the Nokia 7 was believed to employ the Snapdragon 660 SoC, but this GeekBench listing shows Snapdragon 630 SoC under its hood. HMD’s design trademarks Recently, HMD Global was spotted filing four new design trademarks in Europe. The alleged upcoming Nokia smartphones are believed to be launched later this year. One of the design trademark also shows a bezel-less design, making us believe that it could be the flagship smartphone from the company.

